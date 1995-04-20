Symbol Changer Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Sugeng Lutfi Yatama
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 20
Symbol ChangerThis indicator makes it easier to change chart symbol, useful if a trader deals with many pairs.
User Inputs:
- Indicator Custom Unique ID : Can make a custom ID for each Indicator when attach more 1 indicator.
- Show Profit Loss : Optional show Profit and Loss for each pair.
- Option Horizontal / Vertical button : Button to choose Horizontal or Vertical display.
- Optional display positions : Show in main Chart area and/or bottom chart.
- Main Pairs Preset / Own Pair : group pairs for easy selection and viewing of pair groups.
- Adjustable size, font, and color button.
- Adjustable position with X,Y parameter.
- Magic Number : if Show profit and loss = true, can input this parameter as a magic identification number.
In case of any queries or issues with this tool, message me for a quick response.