Skynet Trend AI

 Skynet Trend AI shows trend on the price chart with a colored line. Usually, all traders are looking for a clue where to buy and where to sell using classic or downloaded indicators. But often it gets more and more confusing and every time you find it difficult and confusing to create a hint for yourself where to open a position. Self-reliance does not always justify the result. Therefore, it is better to use a simple and intuitive tool to solve your problem!  Skynet Trend AI gives visual information about where to buy and where to sell, and where to wait out. It will support you and give you confidence in your abilities in the forex and stock market. If you are trading manually right now, and there are doubts where the price can go, then you can turn on the indicator and see a hint. It is often better to open a position immediately in the right place and not guess, not wait for the wrong result. Time for the correct entry point may be limited, it is important not to miss this moment, and not to open a position where it can be dangerous. Imagine how good it would be to use a useful tool in trading, relying on self-confidence more and more every time.

The indicator uses AI methods (Machine Learning) to mark up the chart into zones of Buy zones of Sell zones, and consolidations.

Color lines show directions and suggest where you can open positions with a small take profit for pips, as well as general trends. When you have a hint where to open a position and which one, then you focus more on successful trading and enjoy trading, rather than wasting your nerves and time.

Advantages

  • simple and clear definition of the trend. 
  • visual image with colored lines hints where to buy and where to sell. 
  • text hints.
  • indicator works on any timeframes and any financial instruments. 

Parameters

  • Beta - setting up a trend change. The higher the value, the less price influences on indicator line. 
  • Smooth - the smoothing line near which trades should be opened.


