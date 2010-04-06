RandoFx Order Manager MT4

Risk management primarily involves minimizing the potential losses without affecting the upside potential gain. The RandoFx Order Manager application is designed to help the trader achieve the minimum risk while trading. The trading panel has several buttons that allow the user to select and send orders to the broker.

inputs: for the trader to be able to send orders there are various inputs that are required. The first input is the Risk%, which is the percentage of the equity of the account that the trader wishes to risk. The user can select from 1% to 5%. When selected the specified percentage of the account shall be risked. The risk percentage is calculated as per the stop losses selected.

Count: This is the number of trades that shall be opened by the user.

lots: This is the total volume of the orders that shall be sent depending on the risk percentage that has been selected.

Tps: Users can prefer to close some trades and leave others to run. The application allows this feature by allowing the user to place up to 3 tps with a single click.

SL: This is the stop loss in pips the user wants to send.

TP: This is the take profit in pips that the user targets.

The application has several buttons for the user to send the orders. The first two buttons are the Buy and sell Buttons. When the user fills in all the attached information described above. The order can easily be sent by clicking the buttons. The other buttons are the limit buttons. When the user provides the expected price point and clicks one of the buttons the limit order shall be sent to the broker server.

The last section of the application is the order management section. It has buttons and an edit that allows the user to edit the opened orders. The update Tp and update Sl are used in updating the order take profit and stop loss prices respectively. For the prices to be updated, the user must provide the number of pips that he wants to add or subtract from the prices in the pips edit box.

The Break-even button on the other hand is used in setting all the orders to break even. The deleting pending orders buttons are used in deleting all the buy limit/stop and sell limit/stop orders with a single click.

The close 50 % is used in closing half of the positions that are running while the close all button is used in closing all the orders that are running.











