Currency Strength MA

Strength of 8 popular currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF, JPY) is calculated from 28 pairs of Forex market following a Moving Average with custom period and method.

You can use it by adding 2 indicators to the chart of Forex pair based on the pair currencies and use it as a confirmation on your strategies.







Currencies:

EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF, JPY





Inputs:

Currency: 1 of the 8 currencies

1 of the 8 currencies MA Period: Period of Moving Average

Period of Moving Average MA Method: Method of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, WMA)





