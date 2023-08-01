Currency Strength MA

Strength of 8 popular currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF, JPY) is calculated from 28 pairs of Forex market following a Moving Average with custom period and method.

You can use it by adding 2 indicators to the chart of Forex pair based on the pair currencies and use it as a confirmation on your strategies.


Currencies:

EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF, JPY


Inputs:

  • Currency: 1 of the 8 currencies
  • MA Period: Period of Moving Average
  • MA Method: Method of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, WMA)


Oitan
176
Oitan 2025.03.21 01:31 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione