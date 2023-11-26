Equilibrium MA
- Indicatori
- Jean Francois Le Bas
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
This indicator cuts right through the price, in a straight line
100% non repaint, you get a new value at the opening of each new bar
It is perfect for mean reversal strategies : open far from the line and close when the price touches the line
It works really well for mean reverting pairs specially (CHF, NZD).
It has absolutely no lag when there is a sudden move up or down and follows trend exactly !
This indicator should be a must have tool in the toolbox of every trader