The Impulsive Scalpel expert system works with a $100 deposit! The elementary unit of analysis is a tick. The classic scalping trading method. It is also worth noting that with an acceptable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair.





The key is the spread, it works with default settings, it is possible to work with a spread up to 10. If the spread is more than 10, then you need to select other settings. Testing should be carried out with a spread of up to 10 on all ticks. It makes no sense to test on the opening prices.





It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, but the market will only be entered when the spread is below the level specified in the settings.





Settings