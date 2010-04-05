Impulsive Scalpel

The Impulsive Scalpel expert system works with a $100 deposit! The elementary unit of analysis is a tick. The classic scalping trading method. It is also worth noting that with an acceptable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair.

The key is the spread, it works with default settings, it is possible to work with a spread up to 10. If the spread is more than 10, then you need to select other settings. Testing should be carried out with a spread of up to 10 on all ticks. It makes no sense to test on the opening prices.

It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, but the market will only be entered when the spread is below the level specified in the settings.

Settings
  • Magic - Sets the magic number.
  • Lot - Sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than that of the Risk field).
  • Risk - Calculates the lot depending on the deposit.
  • Spread - Limits the spread (at which you can still enter the market).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • LengthPips - Tick impulse value.
  • MinClose is a virtual TP! The minimum profit that can be closed on a signal (in % of the deposit).
  • DrawDown is a virtual SL! The maximum drawdown at which the closing occurs (in% of the deposit).
