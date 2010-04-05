Queens Gambit MT4

Queens Gambit is a next generation EA that has been designed and optimized to trade medium trends of the GBPUSD pair. Once a trend has been established it seeks to activate a favorable entry region and takes multiple positions over a period of time. No risky Grid or Martingale strategies are used at any time. Once the trend changes and there are unprofitable positions they are closed at a set stop loss. The EA continually trades without blackout days or hours and has strict trailing on profitable positions to secure and guarantee profits. The trading system realistically manages positions and entries in such a way that it tries to optimize more profits over losses over time while taking advantage of GBPUSD trading patterns.

NOTE: PRICE IS CURRENTLY PROMOTIONAL AND ON SALE



The EA is fully automated to trade around the clock during open market hours.

All currency pairs are supported but only optimized for GBPUSD.



Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD



Time frame used: M5



Minimum recommended deposit: $500



The EA works optimally with good brokerage conditions, low slippage, low spreads and commissions with a minimum of 1:200 or more leverage.





SETTINGS:



GENERAL PARAMETERS

Spread Limit: Does not take new positions if brokers spread is over limit

Slippage Limit: Does not take new positions if brokers slippage is over limit

Magic Number: Positions are managed only if they match this magic number



TREND ENTRY LIMITS

Maximum Buy Positions per Active Entry: limits the number of buy positions taken when a region becomes active (set 1 to 10)

Maximum Sell Positions per Active Entry: limits the number of sell positions taken when a region becomes active (set 1 to 10)



TRAILING STOP SETTINGS

Enable trailing stops when in profit: Enables trailing of open positions that become profitable

Trailing Start: This is the value in pips that a position must be in profit before the trailing stop is activated

Trailing Step: This is the value in pips that the stop loss will move behind the price when the trigger is activated



POSITION EXIT PARAMETERS

Hard Stop Loss: This is the value in pips that the stop loss is set at, at which it will close the position at the set loss

Hard Take Profit: This is the value in pips at which it will take profit on a profitable position



MONEY MANAGEMENT

Enable Compound Trading: Enables compound trading

Compound Trading Size: Calculates a trading size based on this value in the currency of your trading account

Lot Size per trade if compound trading is disabled: This is the fixed lot size to trade if compound trading is disabled.

Maximum Lot Size: this is the maximum lot size you are willing to trade per position or the maximum limited by your broker



Note: Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance, trade responsibly with money you are willing to risk. Demo trade before trading in a real account.

