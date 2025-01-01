DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCDealInfoEntry 

Entry

Ottiene la direzione dell'affare.

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY  Entry() const

Valore di ritorno

Direzione del deal (valore dell'enumerazione ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY).

Nota

L'affare dovrebbe essere selezionato con i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).