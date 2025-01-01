MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCDealInfoEntry OrderTimeTimeMscDealTypeTypeDescriptionEntryEntryDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumePriceCommisionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex Entry Ottiene la direzione dell'affare. ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY Entry() const Valore di ritorno Direzione del deal (valore dell'enumerazione ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY). Nota L'affare dovrebbe essere selezionato con i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice). TypeDescription EntryDescription