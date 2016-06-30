CodeBaseSezioni
PriceChannel_Stop_Digit - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

PriceChannel_Stop indicator displays the most recent value as a price label with the the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

Fig.1. PriceChannel_Stop_Digit

Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15656

