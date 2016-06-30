Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
PriceChannel_Stop_Digit - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 6062
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Aggiornato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
PriceChannel_Stop indicator displays the most recent value as a price label with the the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
Fig.1. PriceChannel_Stop_Digit
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15656
T3Taotra_HTF
T3Taotra indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.TSICloud
Oscillator in the form of a cloud based on correlation of two smoothed Momentums from different timeframes.
Exp_TSICloud
Exp_TSICloud Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of TSICloud indicator.TSICloud_HTF
The TSICloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.