NRTR_extr_Sign - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 3753
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Aggiornato:
Real author:
Ramdass
Semaphore signal indicator using NRTR algorithm and performing calculations by HIGH and LOW.
Fig.1. NRTR_extr_Sign
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15254
Semaphore signal indicator using NRTR algorithm and performing calculations by CLOSE.NRTR_extr_HTF
NRTR_extr indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
NRTR_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.NRTR_extr_HTF_Signal
NRTR_extr_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_extr_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.