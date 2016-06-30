NRTR_extr indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

NRTR_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

NRTR_extr_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_extr_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.