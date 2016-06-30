CodeBaseSezioni
Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Al pocket
Indicatori

NRTR_extr_Sign - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | Italian English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Visualizzazioni:
3753
Valutazioni:
(13)
Pubblicato:
Aggiornato:
Scarica come ZIP Come scaricare il codice da MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance

Real author:

Ramdass

Semaphore signal indicator using NRTR algorithm and performing calculations by HIGH and LOW.

Fig.1. NRTR_extr_Sign

Fig.1. NRTR_extr_Sign

Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15254

NRTR_Sign NRTR_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator using NRTR algorithm and performing calculations by CLOSE.

NRTR_extr_HTF NRTR_extr_HTF

NRTR_extr indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

NRTR_HTF_Signal NRTR_HTF_Signal

NRTR_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

NRTR_extr_HTF_Signal NRTR_extr_HTF_Signal

NRTR_extr_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_extr_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.