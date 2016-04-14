CodeBaseSezioni
Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Al pocket
Indicatori

PriceGrid - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | Italian English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Visualizzazioni:
9232
Valutazioni:
(20)
Pubblicato:
Aggiornato:
Scarica come ZIP, Come scaricare il codice da MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance

The indicator plots a price grid of levels rounded up to several digits.

Input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string  SirName="PriceGrid";          //The first part of the name of graphical objects
input uint  Digits_=2;                      //Number of digits to round
input uint  Total=20;                       //Number of blocks in the grid above or below the price
input color  Color_ = clrBlueViolet;        //The color of the level
input STYLE  Style_ = DASHDOTDOT_;          //The style of the level lines
input Width  Width_ = Width_1;              //The width of the level lines

Fig.1. The PriceGrid indicator

Fig.1. The PriceGrid indicator

Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14916

KalmanFilter_StDev_HTF KalmanFilter_StDev_HTF

The KalmanFilter_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

NRTR NRTR

NRTR is a trend indicator calculated using the CLOSE prices.

Price Price

A price label added to the right of the price with adjustable parameters.

The MasterWindows Library The MasterWindows Library

A library of classes for creating a user-friendly interface of your programs.