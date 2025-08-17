Atlas Advisors Capital Management

Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT.



My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use.







Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest.





It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken.

Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swings.

With 18 stocks, Atlas Advisor averages around 1,000 trades per year with a profit factor above 2. Tested on 13 years of data (2012–today) across a random set of top-50 S&P 500 stocks, results remain highly reliable.





Minimal recommended account balance : $500

Max settings* for $500 account with 1:20 leverage:

- max Dollar risk: 4

- max 10 stocks

*Max settings to adhere to your brockers margin requirements, the ones presented are for 1:20 leverage.









How to Set Up Atlas Advisor



choose symbol XAAUSD for the chart (it won't trade xauusd, it just needs a chart to attach itself to)

Parameter Description

SymbolsRow





Enter the stock symbols you want to trade. Always type the symbol exactly as shown in your terminal. For example: if your broker shows NVDA use NVDA , if it shows NVDA.NAS then write NVDA.NAS . Recommended: choose strong stocks from the top 50 market caps. You can add multiple symbols in one row with a comma inbetween, for example: "NVDA,GOOG,TSLA,AAPL"

!set to TRUE if understood instructions! Must be set to true for the EA to start trading. RiskMode Choose how risk is calculated:

- RISK_DOLLAR : fixed dollar (or account currency) amount per trade.

- RISK_PERCENT : percentage of account balance per trade. (use with caution , even 0.5% per trade is high risk. backtest and see)

RiskDollar

Used if RiskMode = RISK_DOLLAR . Define the dollar amount (or your account’s base currency) you want to risk per trade. RiskPercent Used if RiskMode =



RISK_PERCENT . Define the percentage of your account balance to risk per trade.

Use with caution, backtest to see your preferred risk estimate.

Magic



Unique identifier for trades. If you run multiple EAs on the same terminal, use different magic numbers to avoid conflicts.











