HNI: HNI Corporation
45.50 USD 0.35 (0.76%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HNI a changé de -0.76% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.21 et à un maximum de 46.25.
Suivez la dynamique HNI Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
HNI Nouvelles
- Why HNI (HNI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 63% gain in Steelcase
- HNI (HNI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Trump Launches National Security Probe Into Furniture Imports—Home Furnishing Stocks Plunge After Hours - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), HNI (NYSE:HNI)
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- HNI (HNI) Could Be a Great Choice
- HNI Corporation declares quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share
- HNI And Steelcase: Doubling Down On The Office (NYSE:HNI)
- HNI stock falls as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating amid Steelcase acquisition
- HNI Corporation And Steelcase Get Comfy Together (NYSE:HNI)
- Palantir, Google Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Steelcase stock hits 52-week high at 14.76 USD
- Steelcase stock soars after HNI announces $2.2 billion acquisition
- HNI (HNI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe HNI (HNI) Could Rally 32.65%: Here's is How to Trade
- Is APi Group (APG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- HNI stock rises as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on strong Q2 results
- Earnings call transcript: HNI Corp beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- HNI (HNI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- HNI shares surge over 4% after beating Q2 expectations, raises outlook
- HNI earnings beat by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
Range quotidien
45.21 46.25
Range Annuel
39.77 58.43
- Clôture Précédente
- 45.85
- Ouverture
- 45.90
- Bid
- 45.50
- Ask
- 45.80
- Plus Bas
- 45.21
- Plus Haut
- 46.25
- Volume
- 1.806 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.76%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.01%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.13%
- Changement Annuel
- -15.11%
20 septembre, samedi