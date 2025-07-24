Valute / HNI
HNI: HNI Corporation
45.50 USD 0.35 (0.76%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HNI ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.21 e ad un massimo di 46.25.
Segui le dinamiche di HNI Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HNI News
- Why HNI (HNI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 63% gain in Steelcase
- HNI (HNI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Trump Launches National Security Probe Into Furniture Imports—Home Furnishing Stocks Plunge After Hours - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), HNI (NYSE:HNI)
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- HNI (HNI) Could Be a Great Choice
- HNI Corporation declares quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share
- HNI And Steelcase: Doubling Down On The Office (NYSE:HNI)
- HNI stock falls as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating amid Steelcase acquisition
- HNI Corporation And Steelcase Get Comfy Together (NYSE:HNI)
- Palantir, Google Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Steelcase stock hits 52-week high at 14.76 USD
- Steelcase stock soars after HNI announces $2.2 billion acquisition
- HNI (HNI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe HNI (HNI) Could Rally 32.65%: Here's is How to Trade
- Is APi Group (APG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- HNI stock rises as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on strong Q2 results
- Earnings call transcript: HNI Corp beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- HNI (HNI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- HNI shares surge over 4% after beating Q2 expectations, raises outlook
- HNI earnings beat by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.21 46.25
Intervallo Annuale
39.77 58.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.85
- Apertura
- 45.90
- Bid
- 45.50
- Ask
- 45.80
- Minimo
- 45.21
- Massimo
- 46.25
- Volume
- 1.806 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.11%
20 settembre, sabato