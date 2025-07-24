Moedas / HNI
HNI: HNI Corporation
45.25 USD 0.51 (1.14%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HNI para hoje mudou para 1.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.80 e o mais alto foi 45.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas HNI Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HNI Notícias
Faixa diária
44.80 45.26
Faixa anual
39.77 58.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.74
- Open
- 44.87
- Bid
- 45.25
- Ask
- 45.55
- Low
- 44.80
- High
- 45.26
- Volume
- 713
- Mudança diária
- 1.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.56%
- Mudança anual
- -15.58%
