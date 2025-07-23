Currencies / HNI
HNI: HNI Corporation
45.11 USD 0.33 (0.73%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HNI exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.82 and at a high of 45.45.
Follow HNI Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HNI News
Daily Range
44.82 45.45
Year Range
39.77 58.43
- Previous Close
- 45.44
- Open
- 45.43
- Bid
- 45.11
- Ask
- 45.41
- Low
- 44.82
- High
- 45.45
- Volume
- 641
- Daily Change
- -0.73%
- Month Change
- 2.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.24%
- Year Change
- -15.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%