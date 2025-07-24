クォートセクション
HNI: HNI Corporation

45.85 USD 1.11 (2.48%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HNIの今日の為替レートは、2.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.80の安値と45.88の高値で取引されました。

HNI Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HNI News

1日のレンジ
44.80 45.88
1年のレンジ
39.77 58.43
以前の終値
44.74
始値
44.87
買値
45.85
買値
46.15
安値
44.80
高値
45.88
出来高
1.947 K
1日の変化
2.48%
1ヶ月の変化
3.80%
6ヶ月の変化
3.92%
1年の変化
-14.46%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K