HNI: HNI Corporation
45.85 USD 1.11 (2.48%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HNIの今日の為替レートは、2.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.80の安値と45.88の高値で取引されました。
HNI Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HNI News
1日のレンジ
44.80 45.88
1年のレンジ
39.77 58.43
- 以前の終値
- 44.74
- 始値
- 44.87
- 買値
- 45.85
- 買値
- 46.15
- 安値
- 44.80
- 高値
- 45.88
- 出来高
- 1.947 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.92%
- 1年の変化
- -14.46%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K