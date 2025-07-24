통화 / HNI
HNI: HNI Corporation
45.50 USD 0.35 (0.76%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HNI 환율이 오늘 -0.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.21이고 고가는 46.25이었습니다.
HNI Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
HNI News
- Why HNI (HNI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 63% gain in Steelcase
- HNI (HNI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Trump Launches National Security Probe Into Furniture Imports—Home Furnishing Stocks Plunge After Hours - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), HNI (NYSE:HNI)
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- HNI (HNI) Could Be a Great Choice
- HNI Corporation declares quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share
- HNI And Steelcase: Doubling Down On The Office (NYSE:HNI)
- HNI stock falls as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating amid Steelcase acquisition
- HNI Corporation And Steelcase Get Comfy Together (NYSE:HNI)
- Palantir, Google Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Steelcase stock hits 52-week high at 14.76 USD
- Steelcase stock soars after HNI announces $2.2 billion acquisition
- HNI (HNI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe HNI (HNI) Could Rally 32.65%: Here's is How to Trade
- Is APi Group (APG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- HNI stock rises as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on strong Q2 results
- Earnings call transcript: HNI Corp beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- HNI (HNI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- HNI shares surge over 4% after beating Q2 expectations, raises outlook
- HNI earnings beat by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
일일 변동 비율
45.21 46.25
년간 변동
39.77 58.43
- 이전 종가
- 45.85
- 시가
- 45.90
- Bid
- 45.50
- Ask
- 45.80
- 저가
- 45.21
- 고가
- 46.25
- 볼륨
- 1.806 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.76%
- 월 변동
- 3.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.13%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.11%
