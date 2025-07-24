CotationsSections
Devises / CUZ
Retour à Actions

CUZ: Cousins Properties Incorporated

28.84 USD 0.42 (1.44%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CUZ a changé de -1.44% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 28.74 et à un maximum de 29.30.

Suivez la dynamique Cousins Properties Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CUZ Nouvelles

Range quotidien
28.74 29.30
Range Annuel
24.07 32.54
Clôture Précédente
29.26
Ouverture
29.13
Bid
28.84
Ask
29.14
Plus Bas
28.74
Plus Haut
29.30
Volume
1.625 K
Changement quotidien
-1.44%
Changement Mensuel
-0.86%
Changement à 6 Mois
-1.74%
Changement Annuel
-2.14%
20 septembre, samedi