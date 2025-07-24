Moedas / CUZ
CUZ: Cousins Properties Incorporated
29.06 USD 0.16 (0.55%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CUZ para hoje mudou para 0.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.80 e o mais alto foi 29.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cousins Properties Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CUZ Notícias
Faixa diária
28.80 29.15
Faixa anual
24.07 32.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.90
- Open
- 28.99
- Bid
- 29.06
- Ask
- 29.36
- Low
- 28.80
- High
- 29.15
- Volume
- 47
- Mudança diária
- 0.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.99%
- Mudança anual
- -1.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh