CUZ: Cousins Properties Incorporated
29.26 USD 0.36 (1.25%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CUZの今日の為替レートは、1.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.80の安値と29.46の高値で取引されました。
Cousins Properties Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
28.80 29.46
1年のレンジ
24.07 32.54
- 以前の終値
- 28.90
- 始値
- 28.99
- 買値
- 29.26
- 買値
- 29.56
- 安値
- 28.80
- 高値
- 29.46
- 出来高
- 2.415 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.31%
- 1年の変化
- -0.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K