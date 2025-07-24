Currencies / CUZ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CUZ: Cousins Properties Incorporated
29.04 USD 0.14 (0.48%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CUZ exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.96 and at a high of 29.22.
Follow Cousins Properties Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUZ News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Truist Securities lowers Cousins Properties stock price target to $30
- Cousins Properties: Impressive Recent Q2 Results Lead To A Bullish Call On This REIT (CUZ)
- Vornado's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates, Same-Store NOI Rises Y/Y
- SBAC Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y, '25 View Raised
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Cousins Properties Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CUZ)
- Earnings call transcript: Cousins Properties Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock dips
- Cousins Properties Q2 FFO Matches Estimates, '25 Guidance Raised
- Cousins Properties Q3 2025 slides: $218M Dallas acquisition to boost portfolio quality
- Cousins Properties (CUZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q2 FFO Match Estimates
- Cousins Properties earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vornado Realty to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- W.P. Carey's FFO Surpasses Estimates in Q2, Revenues Grow Y/Y
- Boston Properties Q2 Revenues & FFO Beat Estimates, '25 Views Raised
- Highwoods Properties (HIW) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Equity Residential Stock to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- SBA Communications to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- Seeking Monthly Income? This Covered Call Trio May Be All You Need
- W.P. Carey to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Invitation Homes to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- Extra Space Storage to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From It?
- PSA Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
Daily Range
28.96 29.22
Year Range
24.07 32.54
- Previous Close
- 29.18
- Open
- 29.13
- Bid
- 29.04
- Ask
- 29.34
- Low
- 28.96
- High
- 29.22
- Volume
- 407
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- -0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.06%
- Year Change
- -1.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%