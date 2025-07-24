Währungen / CUZ
CUZ: Cousins Properties Incorporated
29.26 USD 0.36 (1.25%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CUZ hat sich für heute um 1.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.46 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cousins Properties Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
28.80 29.46
Jahresspanne
24.07 32.54
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 28.90
- Eröffnung
- 28.99
- Bid
- 29.26
- Ask
- 29.56
- Tief
- 28.80
- Hoch
- 29.46
- Volumen
- 2.415 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.25%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.58%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.31%
- Jahresänderung
- -0.71%
