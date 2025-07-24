KurseKategorien
CUZ: Cousins Properties Incorporated

29.26 USD 0.36 (1.25%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CUZ hat sich für heute um 1.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.46 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Cousins Properties Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
28.80 29.46
Jahresspanne
24.07 32.54
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
28.90
Eröffnung
28.99
Bid
29.26
Ask
29.56
Tief
28.80
Hoch
29.46
Volumen
2.415 K
Tagesänderung
1.25%
Monatsänderung
0.58%
6-Monatsänderung
-0.31%
Jahresänderung
-0.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K