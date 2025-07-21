CotationsSections
Devises / ARKX
ARKX: ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

27.55 USD 0.21 (0.77%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ARKX a changé de 0.77% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.39 et à un maximum de 27.66.

Suivez la dynamique ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
27.39 27.66
Range Annuel
15.07 27.66
Clôture Précédente
27.34
Ouverture
27.47
Bid
27.55
Ask
27.85
Plus Bas
27.39
Plus Haut
27.66
Volume
440
Changement quotidien
0.77%
Changement Mensuel
7.70%
Changement à 6 Mois
57.34%
Changement Annuel
70.17%
