Valute / ARKX
ARKX: ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF
27.55 USD 0.21 (0.77%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARKX ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.39 e ad un massimo di 27.66.
Segui le dinamiche di ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.39 27.66
Intervallo Annuale
15.07 27.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.34
- Apertura
- 27.47
- Bid
- 27.55
- Ask
- 27.85
- Minimo
- 27.39
- Massimo
- 27.66
- Volume
- 440
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 57.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 70.17%
21 settembre, domenica