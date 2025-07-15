货币 / ARKX
ARKX: ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF
26.68 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ARKX汇率已更改-0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点26.26和高点26.80进行交易。
关注ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARKX新闻
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- 3 Reasons to Buy Space ETFs With a Long-Term View
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- ARKX: High-Beta Growth May Maintain Momentum Into The September FOMC Meeting (BATS:ARKX)
- 5 Sector ETFs Rallying on Q2 Earnings Strength
- Cathie Wood Buys Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Pony AI Stocks, Sells Kratos Defense - TipRanks.com
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Space IPOs Grabbing Attention: ETFs in Focus
- Tracking Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (BATS:ARKK)
- Cathie Wood ‘Buys the Dip’ in AMD Stock after Q2 Results, Cuts Roblox and Palantir (PLTR) Stakes - TipRanks.com
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Cathie Wood’s Manic Monday Moves: Buys AMD and Nvidia, Sells Roblox and Blade Air Mobility - TipRanks.com
- UFO Brings Investors Space Technology (NASDAQ:UFO)
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys AMD and Alphabet stock, sells Coinbase and Robinhood
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Cathie Wood Bets Big on This Satellite Stock, Exits COIN and RBLX Positions - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood's ETFs Soar — But Investors Aren't Buying It
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, Spear Alpha ETF, Procure Space ETF and SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Space ETFs That Can Launch Your Portfolio Higher
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
日范围
26.26 26.80
年范围
15.07 27.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.74
- 开盘价
- 26.62
- 卖价
- 26.68
- 买价
- 26.98
- 最低价
- 26.26
- 最高价
- 26.80
- 交易量
- 240
- 日变化
- -0.22%
- 月变化
- 4.30%
- 6个月变化
- 52.37%
- 年变化
- 64.79%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B