ARKX: ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

26.74 USD 0.04 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARKX exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.42 and at a high of 26.79.

Follow ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
26.42 26.79
Year Range
15.07 27.63
Previous Close
26.70
Open
26.71
Bid
26.74
Ask
27.04
Low
26.42
High
26.79
Volume
593
Daily Change
0.15%
Month Change
4.53%
6 Months Change
52.71%
Year Change
65.16%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev