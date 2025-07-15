Currencies / ARKX
ARKX: ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF
26.74 USD 0.04 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARKX exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.42 and at a high of 26.79.
Follow ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARKX News
Daily Range
26.42 26.79
Year Range
15.07 27.63
- Previous Close
- 26.70
- Open
- 26.71
- Bid
- 26.74
- Ask
- 27.04
- Low
- 26.42
- High
- 26.79
- Volume
- 593
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 4.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 52.71%
- Year Change
- 65.16%
