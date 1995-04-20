Max Orders Consciousness

Have you ever lost your mind?

Cause you open multiple positions try to revenge the market or sometime open double, triple position to maximize the profit?

if you are win it is okay, but how about if you lose?

So "MaxOrdersWarning" may remind your consciousness not to open too many orders in the same time.





How to use

- Drag and drop Indicator on your chart.

- Set the limitation number of your position ( per Chart Symbol that you open )





Then what's next?



If you reaches the limit, the background on the chart will turn to red. ( do not be panic ) just stay still or close some positions.





*** Plan before you trade, the indicator is good for Position Sizing strategy.





