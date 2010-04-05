Worthwhile upgrade ea

Worthwhile EA is a forex trading bot that has been designed to make trades based on the SMC strategy. The SMC is based on the idea that the big market players, such as banks and Financial institutions, move the market. The theory is that if a trader can identify the direction of these big players' trades. One of the key features of Worthwhile EA is that it does Not use any of the risky trading strategies such as martingale or grid algorithms. Instead, it relies on a proper trade with a tiny Stop loss and a good Take profit .

Instructions:

Time frame: 1 hour

Can be used 24/24 no need to turn it off during the news

Live mql5 :https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1932404?source=Site+Signals+My



