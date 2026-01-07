



Stepline MTF SNR with Heiken Ashi

Stepline MTF SNR is a sophisticated technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that combines Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Support and Resistance levels with a built-in Heiken Ashi smoothing filter. This indicator is designed for traders who require a clear, bird's-eye view of market structure across multiple horizons without leaving their current chart.





Combines 4 timeframe SNR levels (SBR/RBS) with built-in Heiken Ashi filtering for cleaner, more accurate signals – especially powerful on Gold (XAUUSD)."





Description :

Stepline MTF SNR - Multi-Timeframe Step Line Indicator with Heiken Ashi Filter





Stepline MTF SNR is a sophisticated MT4 indicator that displays step-style lines across multiple timeframes while identifying key Support & Resistance zones with dynamic flips:

SNR (Support & Resistance)

SBR (Support Become Resistance)

RBS (Resistance Become Support)





To improve signal quality and reduce market noise, the indicator includes a built-in Heiken Ashi filter. This combination helps confirm trend direction and potential reversal zones more clearly, resulting in higher-probability setups.





Key Features

4-Layer MTF System : Monitor up to four different timeframes simultaneously on a single chart.

Independent Toggle Control : Each timeframe layer (TF1 to TF4) can be individually enabled or disabled via the input settings.

Unique Stepline Visualization : Horizontal levels are plotted in a distinct "step" format, making it easy to identify historical price floors and ceilings that shift with market structure.

Integrated Heiken Ashi : Enhance your trend analysis with a built-in Heiken Ashi overlay, which helps filter out market noise and provides clearer trend direction.

Fully Customizable Aesthetics: Complete control over the colors for bullish and bearish candle bodies and shadows to match any chart template.





Indicator Inputs

SNR Timeframe 1 - 4 : Set your preferred periods (e.g., 30 Minutes, 1 Hour, 4 Hours) for the SNR calculations.

Enable TF1 - TF4 : Simple True/False switches to keep your chart as clean or as detailed as you prefer.

Enable Heiken Ashi : Toggle the smoothed candle view on or off.

Color Settings: Custom variables for Bear/Bull body and shadow colors.





Trading Strategy Tips

Confluence Zones: When multiple "steps" from different timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4) align at the same price level, it indicates a high-probability reversal or breakout zone. Trend Riding: Use the Heiken Ashi color coding to stay in a trade until the trend shows a clear color change at a major Stepline level. Dynamic S&R: Unlike static lines, these steps adjust to the most recent price action, providing you with up-to-date Supply and Demand areas.



