Tired of choosing indicator settings, losing precious time? Tired of uncertainty in their optimality? Scared by the unknown in their profitability? Then the Trend IM indicator is just for you. The indicator will save you a lot of time that can be spent on more useful activities, such as relaxing, but at the same time, the efficiency will increase many times over. It uses only one parameter for setting, which sets the number of bars for calculation.





Trend IM is a reversal indicator and is part of a special category of instruments. It not only analyzes the price movement, but also indicates the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the quick and optimal opening of buy or sell orders (depending on the current situation). In this case, the historical data of the analyzed asset is necessarily taken into account. It is the correct implementation of such actions that in many ways helps traders make the right decision in time and get a profit.





The indicator determines the prevailing trend, helps to analyze the market on the selected time interval. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading.