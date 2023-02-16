Market Performance MT4
- Indicateurs
- Kambiz Shahriarynasab
- Version: 230.216
- Activations: 10
You can identify the strength of the main forex currencies with this tool. You can combine it with different styles and get the best strategy out of it. It has very high power. It can be customized.
This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
This is a must have indicator which I wish I could give a ten stars this indicator is different from the rest of the currency strength indicator on the market most just tell you that a certain pair is the strongest and after while you get in the market it changes against your trading .After a search on meta trader market I found the market performance indicator which is actually mind blowing built with different functionality.This indicator gives you can search past candle bars of a particular currency pair to give you an update of the current strength so you can guaranteed of making profit I have scalped and taking trades on higher timeframe and made the money I used to buy the indicator in 2hrs