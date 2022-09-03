Hunting Trend MT4

66% discount only for the first 5 buyers (4 left), main price: 300 $



Show the signal as a line graph

Prediction of 10 future candles and advanced display

Prediction of individual candles graphically

Can be used in the gold symbol

Can be used in 15 minutes time frame

Can be used only in gold symbol and only 15 minutes time frame











How the indicator works:







Using complex mathematical calculations, it predicts the future 10 candles.

The predictions of this indicator are based on price. Therefore, it can predict each candle separately

But it is better to see the forecast as a whole and trade with 10 candles.













How to use the indicator:







Run the indicator on the 15-minute time frame and the gold symbol.

The settings of this indicator are very simple.

You can use the indicator using the default settings.

Use it whenever the indicator gives a signal.

Blue signals (uptrend) are buy signals, and red signals (downtrend) are sell signals.

Try to use reliable signals (signals that have high strength).

Signals with a large slope have a high power.













Settings:







How to display:

Signals have 2 types of display. You can test them.

If you need more settings, be sure to let us know















Features of the indicator:





Can be used in the gold symbol

Can be used in 15 minutes time frame

Fast support

Custom settings can be added (if you need any settings, tell me, I will add them if possible)













Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):









How to see past signals?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to view past signals in the chart live.

To see old signals, you should use backtest.

You can see all the signals by referring to the backtest section in Metatrader.

Why don't I see a signal every time I open Metatrader?

MetaTrader must be open to view signals. New signals are displayed when Metatrader is open and the indicator is running. So to see the new signals, keep the chart open and by using the alarm and notification settings, you can immediately receive the new signals.





What is the average number of daily signals?

For example, on average: 0.75 trades per day

Also, these signals are not regular

That means you may have 4 signals in one day

But in 4 days, don't have any signal





If I use a VPS, can I receive a signal reception alert with my mobile phone?

Yes, enable this option in settings

Mobile notification









