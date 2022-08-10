Crypto Guru

Crypto Guru

++++++++++++


Welcome to the Crypto Guru EA

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

My recommendation: use it on very long down trends.


The logic behind this robot is.......

Check the day trend, and if it’s down for very long time then connect the robot on that chart.(1m/5m/15m/30m/1H/4H up to you).

When all signals are in place the robot then opens only buy trend. 

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++


The Ea has the following settings:

  • Recommended Pairs all of in a long down trend
  • Recommended Time Frame 5 min or higher
  • Works on all Pairs
  • Works on all time frames
  • On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself. 
  • I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
  • The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading. 
  • The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
  • The EA can be used as Martingale
  • The EA can be used as trailing EA
  • lot increasement
  • Perfect for Longterm Investments 

I truly wish everyone who purchases this Robot maximum success.



Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 


Please trade responsiple.

Thank you










