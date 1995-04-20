Fixation Trend
- Indicateurs
- Maryna Shulzhenko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Fixation Trend indicator showing buy and sell areas. The indicator follows the price movement, works at the opening price. It also displays information about the trend following the breakout of the minimum and maximum. The indicator has very simple but effective graphics: above the opening price, an orange dot is displayed - a sell signal, below the opening price - blue, a buy signal. The indicator also accompanies the signals with a sound alert and a pop-up window notifying the signal on the opening of the candle at these important levels. The indicator will allow you to always be aware of the trend.