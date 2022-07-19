GbpJpy H1 EA4

The EA was developed for the currency pair GBPJPY time frame H1. The strategy is built for intraday/swing trading - no scalping, martingale, grid, etc. The EA pass through rigorous testing of robustness and is tested on over 18 years of data with 99% modeling quality!

Is intend for GBPJPY H1.

EA is designed for UTC+2 timezone with New York DST (EST+7).

This is a long-term strategy that makes 2-5 trades per month on average - if you want more trades, more profits, risk diversification and a smoother equity curve, I recommend portfolioing more strategies from my product offering HERE.

The strategy of EA goes through rigorous robustness testing - a series of simulations of various market conditions and situations on historical data over the last 15 and more years (testing on OOS data, tests in other markets, Monte Carlo tests for higher spread, slip, volatility, omission and shuffling of trading orders, Walk- Forward Matrix tests etc.).

EA has been tested on demo and live accounts for a long time before it was released.





Functions: Opens a maximum of 1 trade at a time , which is always protected by StopLoss!

, which Money management can use a fixed amount or a fixed lot size.

No martingales, grids or other dangerous money management methods are used!

All settings optimized.

Long-term strategy!

At 20:00 (UTC+2) we close trading every Friday to avoid weekly gaps.





Strategy of statistics based on backtest from 2003 to 2022: Fewest trades per year: 25 / average 2.08 trades per month (2018 period) Most trades per year: 41 / average 3.41 trades per month (2016 period) Maximum drawdown (at risk of $100 per trade): $1,181 (period 2011/10) Maximum number of losing trades in a row: 9 (period 2011/5 - 2011/9) Stagnation: 728 days (period 2010/6 – 2012/5) Thanks to these statistics, I know what I can expect from the strategy and set the possible risk that I am willing to accept. When the current drawdown is close to the maximum drawdown in history ($1,181 at $100 trade size) I update or shut down the strategy - I don't shut down before to give the strategy room for correction! In order to diversify the risk, increase the number of trades, increase profits, reduce the maximum drawdown and reduce the stagnation time, I trade the EA in a portfolio with the other EAs that I offer HERE.

Settings: CustomComment = GBPJPY_H1_4 – Choose your comment to distinguish strategy, or keep default.

MagicNumber = 4 - Choose your number to distinguish strategy, or keep default.

UseMoneyManagement = false/true – If you want to trade only fixed lots use FALSE. If you want to risk fixed money you need to set this to TRUE

mmRiskMoney = 150 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you set the risk in Fixed money.

mmLotsIfNoMM= 0,01 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to FALSE, you set the Fixed Lotsize here.

FridayExitTime = 20:00 - Every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.





I recommend you looking at MY OTHER PRODUCTS because the benefits of the portfolio are diversification through the markets, time frames, etc. Portfolio strategies work better together in combination



