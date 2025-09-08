PropSafe Trade Manager
- Utilitaires
- William Lohrman
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TradePanel EA is a powerful assistant for traders who want precision, speed, and full control over their trades.
It combines on-chart execution, basket profit management, drawdown protection, and market/session awareness into one easy-to-use panel.
🔑 Core Features
-
🎯 Click-to-Trade System
-
Place BUY/SELL instantly from the panel
-
Click on the chart to set Stop Loss — TP is auto-calculated by your chosen R:R
-
-
📊 Risk Control & Lot Sizing
-
Risk % adjustable with + / – buttons
-
Lot size auto-calculated based on SL distance
-
Works with Forex, Gold, and CFDs
-
-
🛡 Prop-Firm Protection
-
Built-in Daily Drawdown Guard (4%) for FTMO/MFF compliance
-
Automatically closes trades if limit is breached and resumes next day
-
-
📦 Universal Basket Manager
-
Hard TP by % of balance (default 3%)
-
Smart ratchet trailing system
-
Pullback-based auto-close to lock profits
-
-
📰 News Filter (MT5 Calendar)
-
Blocks new entries around high-impact events (configurable Yellow/Orange/Red)
-
Never interferes with existing trades
-
-
🕑 Market Session Display
-
Session clocks & trading windows shown for XAUUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD
-
Sessions are for display only – you keep full control
-
-
📐 Level & FVG Marking Tools
-
Draw H1, L1, H2, L2, H3, L3 custom levels
-
Mark H4 Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with alerts
-
Automatic alerts when price crosses or touches your levels
-
-
📉 Extra Displays & Controls
-
Spread monitor with max-spread block
-
Global and per-symbol P/L tracker
-
Session countdown timer
-
Basket ON/OFF toggle + TP adjuster
-
Close All button
-
🎯 Why Traders Love It
-
Faster execution than MT5’s order window
-
Smarter basket/risk management for prop-firm safety
-
Visual clarity: levels, sessions, spread, and drawdown all in one panel
-
Maximum flexibility: trade manually or semi-automatically with full confidence
💡 Best Suited For
-
Prop firm challenge accounts (FTMO, MFF, TFT, etc.)
-
Manual traders who want automated risk and DD protection
-
Semi-automatic traders using signals but needing execution control
-
Traders of Forex, Gold, and major pairs
⚡ Trade safer, trade faster, and never worry about breaking rules again.
Download TradePanel EA and take control of your trading.