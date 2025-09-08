PropSafe Trade Manager

TradePanel EA – Manual + Semi-Auto Trading Dashboard

TradePanel EA is a powerful assistant for traders who want precision, speed, and full control over their trades.

It combines on-chart execution, basket profit management, drawdown protection, and market/session awareness into one easy-to-use panel.

🔑 Core Features

🎯 Click-to-Trade System Place BUY/SELL instantly from the panel Click on the chart to set Stop Loss — TP is auto-calculated by your chosen R:R

📊 Risk Control & Lot Sizing Risk % adjustable with + / – buttons Lot size auto-calculated based on SL distance Works with Forex, Gold, and CFDs

🛡 Prop-Firm Protection Built-in Daily Drawdown Guard (4%) for FTMO/MFF compliance Automatically closes trades if limit is breached and resumes next day

📦 Universal Basket Manager Hard TP by % of balance (default 3%) Smart ratchet trailing system Pullback-based auto-close to lock profits

📰 News Filter (MT5 Calendar) Blocks new entries around high-impact events (configurable Yellow/Orange/Red) Never interferes with existing trades

🕑 Market Session Display Session clocks & trading windows shown for XAUUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD Sessions are for display only – you keep full control

📐 Level & FVG Marking Tools Draw H1, L1, H2, L2, H3, L3 custom levels Mark H4 Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with alerts Automatic alerts when price crosses or touches your levels

📉 Extra Displays & Controls Spread monitor with max-spread block Global and per-symbol P/L tracker Session countdown timer Basket ON/OFF toggle + TP adjuster Close All button



🎯 Why Traders Love It

Faster execution than MT5’s order window

Smarter basket/risk management for prop-firm safety

Visual clarity: levels, sessions, spread, and drawdown all in one panel

Maximum flexibility: trade manually or semi-automatically with full confidence

💡 Best Suited For

Prop firm challenge accounts (FTMO, MFF, TFT, etc.)

Manual traders who want automated risk and DD protection

Semi-automatic traders using signals but needing execution control

Traders of Forex, Gold, and major pairs

⚡ Trade safer, trade faster, and never worry about breaking rules again.

Download TradePanel EA and take control of your trading.



