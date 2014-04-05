Powerful Pivot Point Weekly

Pivot_Point_Weekly — clear, uncluttered weekly pivots for MT5

Pivot_Point_Weekly plots one thing and does it exceptionally well: the classic weekly pivot (P) calculated from the previous week’s high, low, and close. It renders each week’s pivot as a clean horizontal “step,” with short, perfectly vertical joins from week to week so you can see the regime shifts at a glance—without cluttering your chart with a forest of levels.

This indicator is intentionally minimalist: no S1/R1 ladders, no fib variations, no autoscaling circus. Just the weekly “balance price” the market respected (or rejected), displayed in a way that works on any timeframe and for any symbol you trade.

What is a weekly pivot—and why it matters

A pivot point is a simple average of price that old-school floor traders used to map out the day’s likely “balance” area. The classic formula is:

Pivot (P) = (High + Low + Close) / 3

While this calculation is typically applied to the previous day for intraday trading, many swing traders and systematic intraday traders rely on the previous week’s pivot. Weekly pivots have a few advantages:

  • Noise reduction: Weekly data smooths the random chop you often get on daily pivots.

  • Institutional rhythm: Many funds and desks rebalance and reassess on weekly cycles. Prior-week balance levels often act as “gravity.”

  • Context on lower timeframes: On M1–H1 charts, the weekly pivot acts like a slow, steady mean—great for confluence.

In practice, the weekly pivot behaves like a fair-value magnet. Price often mean-reverts toward it when stretched, or it uses it as an intrawEEK “spine” during trends.

What makes this indicator different

  • Only the essential level: Plots the previous-week classic pivot (P)—nothing else—so your eye isn’t distracted by five support/resistance tiers you don’t plan to trade.

  • Step-style rendering: Each week is a crisp horizontal segment; between weeks you get a short vertical join. The result looks like a “snake” that moves only when the underlying weekly balance changes—perfect for regime reading.

  • Time-aware starts: A Start Offset (minutes) lets you align the Monday boundary to the market you trade (e.g., indices with a Sunday micro-session). No more “half Sundays” bleeding into your week.

  • Labelled prices: Each step carries its price label above the line so you always know the exact level.

  • Broker-agnostic week separators: The indicator picks Monday opens from D1 data and draws weekly bars from W1 to compute pivots, keeping boundaries stable.

  • Ultra-light: Uses chart objects (trend lines and text) rather than heavy buffers or recalcs. It idles quietly and refreshes on a short timer or on new weekly data.

Inputs (defaults shown)

  • Weeks to draw ( InpLookbackWeeks = 52 )
    How many weekly steps to render back in time.

  • Color ( InpColor = BlueViolet )
    The line + label color. Keep it high-contrast against your chart.

  • Line & join width ( InpLineWidth = 3 )
    Thickness of both horizontals and the short vertical joins.

  • Price label font size ( InpFontSize = 10 )
    Font size for the pivot price printed above each line.

  • Price label offset (points) ( InpTextOffsetPoints = 10.0 )
    How far above the line the label sits (in symbol points).

  • Draw current week to NOW / Next Monday ( InpExtendToNextMon = false )

    • false (default): The current week’s step draws only up to “now.”

    • true: The current week’s step draws all the way to next Monday—handy for cleaner screenshots or forward planning.

  • Start offset (minutes) ( InpStartOffsetMin = 60 )
    Shifts the Monday boundary forward by N minutes.

    • Indices / CFDs with Sunday micro-sessions: 60 is a sensible default to avoid starting the week at an illiquid Sunday print.

    • FX: 0 is often fine (use broker time).

  • Auto-recheck every N seconds ( InpRebuildSecs = 3 )
    Micro-refresh cadence. Lightweight; leave it as is unless you want it slower.

Note: We removed miscellaneous “status labels” from both the code and the inputs so the user window is cleaner and clients can’t break anything by toggling non-essential switches.

Quick start

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe (it’s timeframe-agnostic).

  2. If you trade US30/US100/US500 or cash indices, keep Start Offset = 60 to ignore the thin Sunday (broker-time dependent).

  3. If you trade FX, set Start Offset = 0 unless your broker’s “Monday” opens awkwardly early.

  4. Decide whether you want the current week’s line to run to now (default) or to next Monday (aesthetics/screenshots).

  5. Keep the default BlueViolet, width 3 unless your theme demands otherwise.

You’ll see a ladder of horizontal steps—each the prior week’s pivot—with tight vertical hops between them. The price label sits just above each step.

How to use the weekly pivot in practice

Think of the weekly pivot as both context and actionable level.

1) Mean reversion “back to fair value”

  • When price stretches far from the weekly P and momentum stalls (e.g., lower-timeframe divergence, exhaustion wicks), a rotation back toward P is common.

  • Entries: look for confirmation on your chosen lower timeframe (e.g., M15/M5 structure break) in the direction of the move back to P.

  • Exits: partial near P, trail the rest in case it “overshoots and hugs.”

2) Trend alignment (use P as a spine)

  • In strong directional weeks, price may ride one side of P.

  • Use the pivot as a dynamic bias filter: bias long above P, short below P—but demand structure confirmation; don’t use P alone.

3) Pullback-to-pivot continuation

  • In uptrends: watch for a pullback to P that holds and flips back up—often a high-R multiple entry.

  • In downtrends: mirror logic from above.

4) Opening drive / weekly reprice

  • Monday–Tuesday often see a decisive push away from last week’s balance.

  • If the new week blasts through P and holds, don’t fight it; treat P as broken structure, and look for continuation trades in the break direction.

5) Confluence with other structure

  • Weekly P + HTF levels (prior weekly high/low), VWAP, session opens, or round numbers strengthens the zone.

  • One clean level + one clean trigger > three noisy indicators.

Pro tip: Use the vertical joins as mental “regime switches.” Large vertical hops from week to week signal a meaningful shift in weekly balance—be slower fading those.

Why weekly instead of daily pivots?

  • Cleaner signal: Daily pivots are popular but can be very reactive (and noisy) in fast markets. Weekly pivots update less often and reveal the bigger mean.

  • Fewer fake-outs: Weekly pivots aren’t whipsawed by a single unexpected news candle the way daily pivots can be.

  • Better for swing and structured intraday: If you plan trades over multiple sessions, weekly pivots give you a durable backbone.

If you love daily pivots, keep them—but add the weekly P for higher-timeframe context. Many traders find the combo reduces overtrading and improves target selection.

Settings playbook by market

  • US indices (cash CFDs): Start Offset = 60 (or 90) often lines the “Monday start” with the meaningful cash-session handoff on your broker.

  • FX majors: Start Offset = 0 . If your broker’s Monday D1 candle includes a tiny Sunday sliver that skews your week, try 30–60.

  • Crypto: Because markets run 24/7, weekly boundaries matter even more. Keep Offset = 0 ; use the weekly P as your “week spine.”

Risk and trade management ideas

  • Stops: Don’t hide stops on the pivot. Place them beyond the structure you’re trading (e.g., above a swing high if shorting a failure to reclaim P).

  • Targets: For mean-revert trades, P itself is a rational first target. In trend trades, P can be the entry or add-on trigger rather than the target.

  • Sizing: Weekly pivots are HTF levels—give your trades breathing room or drop to a lower timeframe for precision entries.

  • News: Weekly pivots survive most single data releases, but major macro events (CPI, NFP, FOMC, central bank) can reset behavior around the pivot. Have a rule.

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Treating P as a wall: The pivot is not a brick wall. It’s a balance estimate. Price often travels through it, pauses, then chooses a side.

  • Ignoring context: Always ask, “Are we trending or balancing?” The same level behaves differently in each regime.

  • Overfitting offsets: Use Start Offset to fix obvious boundary issues, not to cherry-pick a perfect backtest.

  • Stacking indicators: Simplicity is the edge here. One clean level + clear price action usually beats five conflicting tools.

Installation & usage notes (MT5)

  1. Copy Pivot_Point_Weekly.mq5 to MQL5/Indicators/ and compile.

  2. Drag Pivot_Point_Weekly from the Navigator onto any chart.

  3. Configure Start Offset for your symbol type (60 for indices, 0 for FX is a good baseline).

  4. Set Extend to Next Monday to true if you want a full-length current week line for screenshots; otherwise leave at false.

  5. Keep Lookback = 52 unless you need fewer steps for visual clarity.

The indicator self-updates on a short timer and on new weekly bars. It’s extremely light; you can run it on your main workspace without lag.

Under the hood (for the curious)

  • Weekly pivot values come from W1 data: P = (H + L + C) / 3 using the previous week’s OHLC.

  • Weekly boundaries (the step start/stop) are aligned via D1 Mondays, then shifted by your Start Offset (minutes) to suit instruments with off-hours trading or Sunday micro-sessions.

  • Steps are drawn as trend objects (no rays), joins are perfectly vertical (both points at the same timestamp), and labels are text objects placed just above each step with your chosen offset.

Example workflows

  • Scalper who respects HTF: Trade your usual M1–M5 triggers, but check: are we above or below weekly P? Fade trades against P only with exceptional structure; otherwise, let P be your “risk-on/off” switch.

  • Intraday mean-revert: When price stretches away from P during London/NY and stalls, hunt reversions into P. Exit partial at P; keep a runner for an overshoot.

  • Swing alignment: On H4/D1, if price reclaims P early in the week and the vertical join shows a sizable upward shift from last week, set a bullish bias until proven otherwise.

FAQ

Does it repaint?
No. Each weekly pivot is fixed once the prior week closes. The current week’s line length grows with time (if you set “to now”), but the value for that week does not change once it’s defined.

Why don’t you draw S1/R1 etc.?
Clarity. Many traders only use the weekly P for context and a single actionable level. If you want a full ladder, you can stack a separate S/R indicator on top—but most find the chart cleaner (and decision-making faster) with just P.

My broker’s “Monday” seems odd. What should I do?
Use Start Offset. If your Monday begins on a Sunday micro-session, add 30–90 minutes so the first “Monday” time slice lines up with the deeper-liquidity open. The default 60 suits many index CFDs.

What if I want screenshots without the line cutting off mid-week?
Set Extend to Next Monday = true. That draws the current step forward to the next Monday boundary (great for product cards or documentation).

A few trading tips

  • Combine the weekly pivot with last week’s high/low. When P sits near that range mid-point, expect balance; when the new week opens far from P, expect reprice toward it (or a strong hold away from it).

  • Use time-of-day/session. A reclaim of P during the NY cash session carries different weight than a reclaim at 2 a.m. your broker time.

  • Keep a journal of how your instrument behaves relative to P. Every market has quirks. Some hug the weekly pivot for hours; others treat it as a launchpad.

  • Risk first. Pivots are tools, not guarantees. Size modestly and let structure, not hope, decide your exit.


Pivot_Point_Weekly gives you the weekly market “fair value” in the cleanest possible way: one level per week, drawn as an easy-to-read step, labeled, and aligned to sensible week boundaries.


Produits recommandés
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Utilitaires
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'un indicateur MTF des niveaux de support et de résistance basé sur les   extremums de l'indicateur Advanced ZigZag Dynamic   et/ou   Extended Fractals   avec des étiquettes de prix (peut être désactivé). Des TF plus élevés peuvent être sélectionnés pour le mode MTF. Par défaut, les niveaux sont générés en fonction des points indicateurs ZigZag. Les points indicateurs de fractales peuvent également être utilisés avec ZigZag ou à sa place. Afin de simplifier l'utilisation et d'économis
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Indicateurs
MSnR Lines est un indicateur personnalisé conçu pour afficher les niveaux de support et de résistance sur un graphique MetaTrader 5. Il utilise une méthode de détermination des niveaux de support et de résistance basée sur les pics (A-Levels), les creux (V-Levels) et les écarts de prix (Gap-Levels). Fonctionnement L'indicateur MSnR Lines identifie trois types de niveaux horizontaux : A-Level (Niveau A)   : Il est situé au sommet du graphique linéaire et prend la forme de la lettre "A". V-Level (
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI   est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement a
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Indicateurs
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Modified Bollinger Bands
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicateurs
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Fibonacci Progression With Breaks Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT5 Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT5 interprets market price shifts incrementally, following the principles of the Fibonacci sequence. This technical indicator initiates from a key pivot and plots Fibonacci-based price zones aligned with the prevailing trend direction. Additionally, it highlights trade opportunities by displaying green and red arrows to indicate potential buy or sell setups. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Ind
FREE
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicateurs
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicateurs
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicateurs
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilitaires
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour MetaTrader 5. Il utilise les niveaux de prix basés sur Fibonacci, combinés à une analyse des tendances et des structures, pour définir les points d'entrée et de sortie. L'EA prend en charge les positions longues et courtes et intègre des paramètres de gestion des risques. Fonctionnalités principales : • Utilise la logique de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour tracer les points d'entrée, SL et TP. • Ta
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicateurs
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicateurs
Trace automatiquement les niveaux de Fibonacci, basés sur les prix Haut et Bas de la période spécifiée Plusieurs barres   peuvent être combinées : par exemple, vous pouvez obtenir un Fibonacci basé sur les plus hauts et plus bas sur 10 jours Mon   #1   Outil : 66+ fonctionnalités, dont cet indicateur  |   Contactez-moi  pour toute question  |    Version MT4 Aide à identifier les niveaux de retournement potentiels ; Les motifs formés aux niveaux de Fibonacci sont souvent plus forts ; Réduit   con
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicateurs
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicateurs
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
Smart FVG indicator
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Smart FVG (MT5) — Visualiseur des Fair Value Gaps Summary Détecte et visualise les FVG avec sensibilité liée à l’ATR ; alertes en option. What it does Smart FVG repère les zones de prix non recouvertes par les bougies adjacentes (Fair Value Gap, FVG) et les affiche comme zones haussières/baissières. Les couleurs et le remplissage sont personnalisables. Des alertes facultatives préviennent lors de l’apparition d’un nouveau gap ou de son comblement. Outil de visualisation uniquement ; n’exécute
FREE
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT5 The Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator on MetaTrader 5 uses specific Fibonacci ratios—such as 0.618, 1.27, and 2.27—to accurately pinpoint potential price reversal zones. It visually displays bullish patterns in red and bearish patterns in blue. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT5 Indicator:  Refined Order Block Indicator for MT 5
FREE
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Indicateur pour l'analyse graphique. Marque les principaux modèles de chandeliers japonais sur le graphique. À l'heure actuelle, l'ensemble de modèles suivant est disponible pour le commerçant :  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hangi
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez les zones d'évasion ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Évasion quantique PRO       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours commercial vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa stratégie de zone de discussion innovante et dynamique. Quantum Breakout Indicator vous donnera des flèches de signalisation sur les z
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicateurs
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Boom Crash Trend Indicator
Rohan Gupta
Indicateurs
Boom and Crash Trend Detector is a  Non-Repaint   MT5 trading system usually being sold for 50 0$ . Most people use this for Deriv but can be used to forex too. The boom and crash spike indicator is a spike detecting software, with Multiple features, these features include. Spike Alert ( from 10 to 100-second warning before spike) Continues spike Alert (for double or continuous spikes at a time) supports all Boom/crash Indices M6 time frame works best here . Bigger time frame trend pointer for
Plus de l'auteur
Market Profile Heatmap
Samuele Borella
5 (2)
Indicateurs
MP TPO Heatmap — Market Profile (TPO) with VAH/VAL/POC/IB Market Profile is a way to visualize how price accepts or rejects value within a session. Instead of averaging, it counts how often price traded at each level during equal-time “brackets.” The result is a distribution you can read at a glance: thick areas = acceptance; thin edges = rejection. This indicator implements a TPO-based Market Profile with clean session lines (POC, VAH, VAL, IBH, IBL) and a fast, two-tone heatmap cloud that high
Neuro Inverted Panel EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitaires
Tired of losing money? Neuro_Inverted_Panel_EA is your solution — the ultimate manual trading panel for those ready to embrace inverted psychology! Simply attach the EA to your chart, set the maximum daily loss you're willing to accept (for smart risk control), and trade as you normally would — but without watching your "Toolbox" for open trades . This panel turns your typical losing habits into a winning strategy by flipping your decisions upside down — literally. Once attached, the panel displ
RR EA Investment Grade Swing Trading
Samuele Borella
Experts
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INVESTMENT TOOL. ATTACH TO THE CHART, LEAVE AND FORGET. VPS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED-INVESTMENT SYSTEM. (MQL5 VPS) RR_EA is an investment-grade swing trading EA with a built-in Artificial Intelligence decision engine. It has been specifically engineered to trade the US30(Dow Jones) and NASDAQ-100 index market. The internal AI trading logic is fully automated — no manual intervention is required after setup. The only input from the user is the lot size they wish to trade (based
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitaires
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Volume at Price VAP
Samuele Borella
Indicateurs
Volume at Price (VAP) VAP is a right-anchored Volume Profile Heatmap for MetaTrader 5 designed for clean, fast, and stable execution on any chart. It shows where trading activity clustered, not just when—so you can read balance/imbalance, spot value migration, and plan trades with precise references: VAH, VAL, and POC . What VAP shows Heatmap Profile (tick-volume): A compact, right-anchored histogram that scales with the chart. Value Area (~70%) in Gold Non-Value in White Soft shadow gradient
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis