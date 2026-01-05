Aurora Gold EA

📌 Aurora Gold EA – Expert Advisor Description

Aurora Gold EA is an automated trading system designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, focusing on stable risk management and consistent execution. This Expert Advisor automatically opens Buy and Sell positions based on predefined trading conditions and applies a dynamic auto lot calculation of 1% equity per trade.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Automatic Buy & Sell Execution
    Trades are opened automatically without manual intervention once market conditions are met.

  • Auto Lot Based on Equity (1%)
    The lot size is calculated dynamically using 1% of current account equity, allowing the EA to automatically adapt to account growth or drawdown.

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
    Specially tuned for gold volatility, contract size, and price movement behavior.

  • Risk Management Focused
    Fixed risk percentage per trade helps protect capital and maintain long-term stability.

  • Works with Any Account Balance
    Suitable for small and large accounts because the lot size adjusts automatically.

  • Fully Automated Trading
    No need to monitor the chart continuously—Aurora Gold EA handles trade execution and lot calculation automatically.

📈 Trading Logic Overview

Aurora Gold EA monitors market price movements and executes Buy or Sell trades when predefined technical conditions are satisfied.
Each position uses a lot size calculated from 1% of account equity, ensuring proportional risk exposure for every trade.

This approach helps maintain consistent risk control regardless of market conditions or account balance changes.

🕒 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1 (recommended)

  • Risk: Fixed at 1% equity per trade

  • Account Type: Standard / ECN

  • Minimum Balance: Flexible (depends on broker conditions)

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and Gold involves risk. Although Aurora Gold EA uses controlled risk management, profits are not guaranteed. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.


