Im Sorry Ai Signal

Im Sorry Ai Signal v1.26 – Precision Gold Scalping for MT5

Elevate your trading with Im Sorry Ai Signal, the latest technical indicator from the WinWiFi Robot Series. Specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers on the MetaTrader 5 platform, this tool simplifies complex market movements into clear, actionable visual signals.

Designed with a focus on Price Action within the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability entry points in the fast-paced gold market.

Key Features

  • Plug & Play Simplicity: Designed for ease of use. Just follow the arrows and execute your trades. No complex chart analysis is required.

  • Specialized for Gold: Optimized settings specifically for XAUUSD M5, capturing rapid price movements ideal for scalping and binary options.

  • Visual Clarity: High-contrast signal arrows (Blue for Buy) ensure you never miss a move.

  • Advanced Notification Suite: Stay connected to the market even when you are away from your desk:

    • Audible Alerts: Instant sound notifications on your terminal.

    • Push Notifications: Real-time signal alerts sent directly to your MT5 mobile app (iOS/Android).

    • Email Alerts: Automated email logs for every new signal.

How to Trade

  1. Entry: When a Blue Arrow appears pointing upwards, it indicates a strong BUY opportunity based on Price Action.

  2. Exit: Secure your profits based on your personal targets or when the price hits a known resistance level.

  3. Risk Management: We provide the signals; you provide the discipline. Always manage your lot sizes and use Stop Loss orders according to your risk appetite.

Technical Specifications

  • Terminal: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Recommended Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute)

  • Strategy Type: Scalping / Price Action / Trend Following

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk to your invested capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please use proper Money Management (MM).

Thank you for supporting WinWiFi Robot Series. We are dedicated to creating tools that make trading accessible and efficient for everyone.


FAQ:

  • Does it repaint? No, the signals are calculated based on closed bar price action.

  • Can I use it on other pairs? While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), it can be used on volatile currency pairs like GBPUSD.

  • Is it a robot? No, this is a manual signal indicator to assist your trading decisions.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is the signal "Non-Repaint"?

A: Yes. The signals are calculated based on price action and logic from the WinWiFi Robot Series. Once a candle closes and the arrow appears, it remains fixed on the chart.

Q: Why is the indicator "BUY Only"?

A: Version 1.26 is specifically optimized for Gold’s bullish price action cycles. By focusing on Buy signals, we filter out high-risk counter-trend sells during strong upward gold rallies, improving the overall win rate for scalpers.

Q: Which timeframe works best?

A: While the indicator can be used on any timeframe, it is highly optimized for the M5 (5-Minute) chart. This is where the price action patterns for Gold are most consistent for scalping.

Q: Does it work with all MT5 Brokers?

A: Yes, it is compatible with all brokers providing the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Q: Can I receive alerts on my smartphone?

A: Absolutely. You simply need to enter your MetaQuotes ID in the MT5 Terminal options. The indicator supports Push Notifications, Sound Alerts, and Email.

Q: Do I need a VPS to run this?

A: A VPS is not required for a manual indicator. However, if you want to receive mobile alerts 24/5 without keeping your computer on, a VPS is recommended.

Q: Is this an Automated Trading Robot (EA)?

A: No, this is a Technical Indicator. It provides the signals, but the trader must manually execute the trades and manage the risk.

Support & Community

If you have any technical issues or need help with installation, please contact us:

  • Developer: Mr. Nirundorn Promphao

  • Email: winwifi@gmail.com

  • Series: WinWiFi Robot Series


Installation & Setup Guide

Setting up the Im Sorry Ai Signal is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started:

Step 1: Installation

  1. Purchase/Download: Once you have acquired the indicator from the MQL5 Market, open your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal.

  2. Navigator Window: Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N).

  3. Find Indicator: Look under the Indicators > Market folder. You will see Im Sorry Ai Signal.

  4. Attach to Chart: Open a Gold (XAUUSD) chart on the M5 timeframe. Drag and drop the indicator from the Navigator onto the chart.

Step 2: Configuration (Inputs)

When the settings window pops up, go to the "Inputs" tab to customize your alerts:

  • Send_Email: Set to true if you want signals sent to your email.

  • Audible_Alerts: Set to true to hear a sound when a signal appears.

  • Push_Notifications: Set to true to receive alerts on your mobile phone.

Step 3: Setting up Mobile Alerts (Optional)

To receive signals on your iPhone or Android:

  1. Go to Tools > Options (Ctrl+O) in your MT5 Terminal.

  2. Click on the Notifications tab.

  3. Check the box "Enable Push Notifications".

  4. Enter your MetaQuotes ID (found in your mobile MT5 app under Settings > Messages).

  5. Click the "Test" button to ensure you receive the notification.

Step 4: Start Trading

  • Wait for the Blue Arrow to appear.

  • Ensure the signal matches your current market bias.

  • Execute your trade and manage your risk (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

Recommendations for Best Results

  • Broker: Use an ECN broker with low spreads on Gold for better scalping performance.

  • Timing: The indicator performs best during the London and New York sessions when gold liquidity and volatility are high.

  • Practice: Always test the signals on a Demo Account first to familiarize yourself with the signal frequency and price movement.


Risk Disclaimer

Please read carefully before using this product:

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage available in the market can work against you as well as for you.

  • No Financial Advice: The Im Sorry Ai Signal is a technical analysis tool designed to assist manual trading. It does not provide financial advice or guaranteed trade recommendations.

  • Individual Responsibility: Any trades placed based on the signals provided by this indicator are taken at your own risk. The developer, WinWiFi Robot Series, is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.

  • Past Performance: Historical performance and backtesting results displayed in screenshots are not indicative of future results. Market conditions are constantly changing.

  • Risk Management: It is strongly recommended that you never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Always use a Stop Loss and practice proper Money Management (MM) according to your account size.

  • Demo Testing: We strictly advise all users to test the indicator on a Demo Account for at least 2–4 weeks to understand its behavior and signal frequency before trading with real capital.

By purchasing or using the Im Sorry Ai Signal, you acknowledge that you understand these risks and agree to take full responsibility for your trading outcomes.

Im Sorry Ai Signal v1.26 – สุดยอดเครื่องมือ Scalping ทองคำสำหรับ MT5

ยกระดับการเทรดของคุณด้วย Im Sorry Ai Signal อินดิเคเตอร์ตัวล่าสุดจากทีมพัฒนา WinWiFi Robot Series ที่ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อนักเทรด ทองคำ (XAUUSD) สาย Scalping บนแพลตฟอร์ม MetaTrader 5 โดยเฉพาะ

เราเปลี่ยนพฤติกรรมราคา (Price Action) ที่ซับซ้อน ให้กลายเป็นสัญญาณลูกศรที่ดูง่าย แม่นยำ และช่วยให้คุณตัดสินใจเข้าเทรดได้ทันท่วงทีในไทม์เฟรม M5 (5 นาที)

คุณสมบัติเด่น (Key Features)

  • Simple & Visual: ออกแบบมาให้ใช้งานง่ายที่สุด เพียงเทรดตามลูกศรที่ปรากฏ ไม่ต้องวิเคราะห์กราฟให้ปวดหัว

  • Gold Specialized: ปรับแต่งอัลกอริทึมมาเพื่อคู่ทองคำ (XAUUSD) โดยเฉพาะ เพื่อจับจังหวะการแกว่งตัวในไทม์เฟรม M5

  • Comprehensive Alerts: ระบบแจ้งเตือนครบวงจร ไม่พลาดทุกจังหวะสำคัญ:

    • Audible Alerts: เสียงแจ้งเตือนบนหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์

    • Push Notifications: ส่งสัญญาณตรงเข้ามือถือผ่านแอป MT5 (iOS/Android)

    • Email Alerts: ส่งรายละเอียดสัญญาณเข้าอีเมลอัตโนมัติ

  • Non-Repaint: สัญญาณมีความเสถียร เมื่อแท่งเทียนจบและลูกศรปรากฏแล้ว จะไม่มีการขยับหรือหายไป

กลยุทธ์การเทรด (Trading Strategy)

  1. การเข้าออเดอร์ (Entry): เมื่อปรากฏ ลูกศรสีฟ้า ชี้ขึ้นใต้แท่งเทียน แสดงถึงโอกาสในการเปิดออเดอร์ BUY ตามหลัก Price Action

  2. การทำกำไร (Exit): เก็บกำไรตามเป้าหมาย (TP) ที่คุณพอใจ หรือเมื่อราคาถึงแนวต้านสำคัญ

  3. การบริหารความเสี่ยง (RM): เราให้สัญญาณที่แม่นยำ แต่คุณต้องมีวินัยในการคุม Lot Size และวางจุดตัดขาดทุน (Stop Loss) ตามความเสี่ยงที่รับได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)

  • ถาม: สัญญาณมีการรีเพ้นท์ (Repaint) หรือไม่?

    • ตอบ: ไม่ครับ สัญญาณคำนวณจากราคาปิดของแท่งเทียน เมื่อลูกศรปรากฏแล้วจะคงอยู่ที่เดิมตลอดไป

  • ถาม: ทำไมถึงมีแค่สัญญาณ BUY?

    • ตอบ: ในเวอร์ชัน 1.26 เราเน้นไปที่วัฏจักรขาขึ้นของทองคำ เพื่อคัดกรองสัญญาณที่ได้เปรียบที่สุด ลดความเสี่ยงจากการเทรดสวนเทรนด์ในตลาดทองคำที่มีความรุนแรง

  • ถาม: ต้องใช้กับไทม์เฟรมไหน?

    • ตอบ: แนะนำให้ใช้ที่ M5 เพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการ Scalping แต่สามารถใช้ร่วมกับไทม์เฟรมอื่นเพื่อดูแนวโน้มได้

คู่มือการติดตั้ง (Installation Guide)

  1. การติดตั้ง: หลังกดดาวน์โหลดจาก Market ให้ไปที่หน้าต่าง Navigator > Indicators > Market แล้วลาก Im Sorry Ai Signal ลงบนกราฟทองคำ (XAUUSD) M5

  2. การตั้งค่า: ในช่อง Inputs คุณสามารถเลือกเปิด/ปิดระบบแจ้งเตือน (Email, Sound, Push) ได้ตามต้องการ

  3. การรับแจ้งเตือนผ่านมือถือ: ไปที่ Tools > Options > Notifications แล้วกรอก MetaQuotes ID จากแอป MT5 ในมือถือของคุณเพื่อรับสัญญาณแบบ Real-time

ข้อความระลึกถึงความเสี่ยง (Risk Disclaimer)

การเทรดทองคำมีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจไม่เหมาะกับนักลงทุนทุกคน เลเวอเรจอาจส่งผลทั้งด้านบวกและลบต่อพอร์ตของคุณ

  • อินดิเคเตอร์นี้เป็นเพียงเครื่องมือช่วยวิเคราะห์ ไม่ใช่คำแนะนำทางการเงิน

  • ผู้พัฒนา (WinWiFi Robot Series) จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความเสียหายใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นจากการเทรด

  • ผลลัพธ์ในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีกำไรในอนาคต

  • ข้อแนะนำ: ควรทดสอบกับ บัญชี Demo อย่างน้อย 2-4 สัปดาห์เพื่อให้เกิดความชำนาญก่อนเริ่มเทรดจริง

ขอขอบคุณที่สนับสนุน WinWiFi Robot Series เรามุ่งมั่นพัฒนาเครื่องมือเพื่อให้การเทรดของคุณง่ายและมีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้น!



