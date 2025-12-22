MTM Pro Manual Trading Panel

MTM Manual Trade Manager is a professional trading dashboard designed for manual traders who want better control over risk and trade management.

This Expert Advisor does NOT open trades automatically.
All trading decisions and order executions are fully controlled by the trader.

Main Features:
- Manual Buy and Sell execution from the dashboard
- Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit using drag & drop lines
- Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage position sizing
- Automatic Break Even management
- Multiple trailing stop modes (ATR, Dynamic, Pyramid)
- Quick management buttons: Close All, Close Profit, Close 50%
- Live spread and floating P/L display
- Optimized profiles for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto symbols

Risk Management:
- Supports Fixed Lot and Risk % calculation
- Automatically adjusts lot size based on Stop Loss distance
- Designed to help traders manage risk more effectively

Usage Notes:
- This tool is intended for manual trading assistance only
- No martingale, no grid, and no fully automated strategy
- Suitable for both Hedging and Netting accounts
- Works on MetaTrader 5 platform

Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risk and may result in financial loss.
This software does not guarantee profits.
Always test on a demo account before using on a real account.

