MT5 Counter SELL Bot Script for JPY Cross

MT5【 Counter SELL Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs )

Counter SELL Bot
  { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor }


※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec.

@ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support
@ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept

For :

・Order Block (OB) Counter
・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter
・Round Number (RN) Counter
・Fake Breakout (PINBAR)
・etc ...


for :

・USD/JPY（米ドル／円）
・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円）
・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円）
・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円）
・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円）
・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円）
・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円）
・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円）
・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円）


※ You can place as many as you like on 1 chart. This is the great thing about Scripts.


{ Now with SL/TP function }

・input double StopLoss = 0.0;   // SL（0で未設定: False）

・input double TakeProfit = 0.0;   // TP（0で未設定: False）


{ Disclaimer }

The final decision regarding any trading actions taken using this script shall be made entirely at the user’s own discretion and responsibility.

Due to changes in market conditions, rapid price movements, spread widening, order rejections, price feed irregularities, communication failures, VPS or PC downtime, delays on the trading server, and other factors, the script may not function as expected. The creator assumes no liability for any losses or damages arising from such circumstances.

Although this script has been tested to the extent reasonably possible, the creator does not guarantee its completeness, accuracy, or the absence of defects. Users must thoroughly test and validate the script on a demo account or equivalent environment before using it in live trading.

Due to the nature of digital products, refunds cannot be provided after purchase. Furthermore, the creator is not obligated to deliver continuous updates for this script; any improvements or updates will be offered solely at the creator’s discretion.

Resale, redistribution, bypassing license authentication, reverse engineering, or any similar activities involving this script are strictly prohibited.

(C)Dec 2025 CRAFTec Art | Trading by Bots


Produits recommandés
MT5 Counter BUY Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Utilitaires
MT5【 Counter BUY Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs ) Counter BUY Bot   { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec. @ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support @ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept For : ・Order Block (OB) Counter ・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter ・Round Number (RN) Counter ・Fake Breakout (PINBAR) ・etc ... for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilitaires
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Breakout Range Strategy Kasper
Anthony Alain Marc Carayon
Indicateurs
BREAKOUT RANGE STRATEGY KASPER - Your Key to Profitable Breakout Trading! STOP Missing Explosive Breakout Moves! This professional indicator automatically detects consolidation zones and alerts you the INSTANT price breaks out - giving you the edge to catch powerful trends from the very beginning! WHY TRADERS LOVE THIS INDICATOR: Automatic Range Detection - No guesswork! The indicator finds consolidation zones for you Crystal-Clear Visual Zones - Beautiful gray zones show exa
Breakout Meter
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilitaires
Overview Breakout Meter is a price action tool that identifies key breakout zones based on recent daily price activity. It highlights areas where momentum is likely to trigger, helping traders anticipate breakouts or reversals with minimal configuration. How It Works The EA analyzes a user-defined number of recent daily candles and marks high and low zones where price has shown strong reactions. It automatically updates levels with new data and removes outdated zones to keep charts clear. Users
Colossus EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Experts
Colossus EA ΜΤ5 est un conseiller expert entièrement automatisé qui échangera des nouvelles à fort impact, avec le placement d'ordres d'arrêt d'achat/de vente quelques secondes avant chaque nouvelle bougie, afin de détecter toute action violente de chaque côté du prix. Colossus EA MT5 annulera ces ordres Stop Pending, quelques secondes après la naissance de la bougie, s'ils n'ont pas été déclenchés. Une série de paramètres uniques vous aidera à ajuster tous les aspects potentiels afin de tirer
ReverseTune
Konstantin Chernov
Utilitaires
A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders. If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume or change the type of existing orders (for example, Buy Limit -> Sell Limit, Buy Stop -> Sell Limit, etc.) with the same or different take profit/stop loss, this script will make all the routine for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. Input Parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, D
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilitaires
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant       IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Indicateur Chart Sync - conçu pour synchroniser les objets graphiques dans les fenêtres de terminal. Peut être utilisé en complément de TradePanel . Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version Démo sur un compte démo. Démo ici . Pour travailler, installez l'indicateur sur le graphique à partir duquel vous souhaitez copier les objets. Les objets graphiques créés sur ce graphique seront automatiquement copiés par l'indicateur sur tous les graphiques portant le même symbole. L'indicateur copiera
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (96)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Order Trailing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitaires
Trailing des ordres : obtenez le meilleur prix d'exécution au fur et à mesure que le marché évolue Le trailing des ordres en attente vous permettra de maintenir la distance par rapport au prix d'entrée à la distance spécifiée. L'ordre se déplacera si le prix du marché s'éloigne de lui. Utilitaire multifonction : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi si vous avez des questions | Version MT4 Pour activer le Trailing des Ordres, vous devez définir les 4 paramètres principaux (
StopToProfit
Andrej Nikitin
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor to change the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. It is possible to set stop levels according to the specified profit/loss. You can set the price level directly. Эксперт для изменения уровней Stop Loss и Take Profit открытой позиции. Есть возможность задавать уровни стопов в соответствии с заданной прибылью/убытком. Можно задать непосредственно ценовой уровень ордеров Stop Loss и Take Profit.
Reflex Panel
Stepan Sinic
Utilitaires
CHART REVOLUTION EA - Une Révolution dans le Trading Semi-Automatique ! Fatigué de l'interface standard et peu pratique de MT5 ? Oubliez le passage constant d'une fenêtre à l'autre et les calculs complexes ! Chart Revolution EA est un panneau de trading professionnel de nouvelle génération qui transformera votre graphique en un centre de commande complet pour le trader ! POURQUOI CHOISIR CHART REVOLUTION ? Tout sur un seul écran - plus de fenêtres superflues Exécution instantanée - ouvr
ICT PD Arrays Trader
Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez
Utilitaires
Attention All ICT Students! This indispensable tool is a must-have addition to your trading arsenal... Introducing the ICT PD Arrays Trader: Empower your trading with this innovative utility designed to enhance and simplify your ICT trading strategy and maximize your potential profits.  How does it work? It's simple yet highly effective. Begin by placing a rectangle on your trading chart and assigning it a name like 'ict' or any preferred identifier. This allows the system to accurately ident
MT5 TG Notif ThreadID
Nicolas Raffin
Utilitaires
"Telegram Notification EA for MetaTrader 5 with ThreadID Mode" Description: Introducing our advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailor-made for MetaTrader 5, delivering seamless notifications for trade openings and closures, along with comprehensive profit and drawdown tracking. Stay ahead of the market curve with timely updates, empowering you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy effortlessly. Key Features: Instant Trade Notifications: Receive real-time updates directly from y
All Pending Orders with StopLoss MT5
Leonid Basis
Utilitaires
All Pending Orders with StopLoss opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. If boolSL = true then this Script will calculate one common StopLoss value as the StopLoss for a first/last orders and put this value in all pending orders. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings : if true , then all pending orders (for
UTrailingMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA de gestion des positions ouvertes et des commandes en attente. Le trailing stop intégré a cinq modes et sept outils. Il existe un stop loss virtuel et un take profit virtuel, qui peuvent être librement déplacés sur le graphique. À l'aide du simulateur de trading intégré, vous pouvez vérifier le fonctionnement de l'EA dans le testeur de stratégie. Un guide de UTrailingMT5 peut être trouvé dans la section "Commentaires". Dans le testeur MT5, le mouvement manuel des lignes virtuelles SL et TP se
Trade Dashboard
Joseph Abboud
Utilitaires
The Trade Panel Dashboard is a powerful, user-friendly interface designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience. This centralized hub provides real-time data visualization, advanced analytics, and seamless execution tools, empowering traders to make informed decisions with precision and speed. Key Features: Real-Time Market Data Access live price feeds,  market trends for multiple assets (stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, etc.) in one consolidated view. Order Management
Double Action Ea
Yaakov Markos
Utilitaires
This Ea. is very unique in his function, and not designed to be traded automatic. as the first option.           It is a tool designed to be used by a mild experienced Forex trader that can: Trade  manual or automated and can try to find a good entry price levels Trader that can  enter the market using market or pending orders at specify price levels.          Please watch the video  about using the excel calculator  when using the breakeven technic .          The same idea  used for the breakev
Levels tool pro
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilitaires
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a further development of the free version. This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments. ---- 12 types of customized levels. Support for rectangle and line levels. If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work For test see free ver
Virtual TP SL TS
Andrei Sviatlichny
Utilitaires
Make your Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels invisible to the broker! Main option: STEALTH MODE Virtual Trailing Stop Virtual Take Profit Virtual Breakeven Virtual Stop Loss Virtual Orders Lifetime WARNING: The Expert Advisor does not place orders by itself. You must open orders yourself (including through the Expert panel) or use a third-party Expert on another chart of the same currency pair. Please specify the Magic number "-1" in the Expert settings for the Expert to process th
GS trade report
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
3 in 1 : Report + monitoring + sending messages (Telegram, ...) to optimize trading and use of advisors. Monitoring: Panel on the chart Sending messages to Telegram Sending messages to Email Sending Notifications Sending pop-up messages Sound notifications when the established Profit/Loss levels are exceeded Monitoring is activated by pressing the Start button. Profit for the period by currency pairs, hours and Magic number for the current account. Forms four tables: by symbols, by magic number
Moderate EA MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Experts
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
Current Position Info Board 5
Andrej Nikitin
Utilitaires
The informer provides information on the current state of open market positions. The visual presentation consists of two parts.  The left side contains the latest transactions executed on the account. Transactions are sorted by time. The right part shows the current state of the aggregate positions of the instruments. Sorting of positions is carried out in descending order of the margin load on the account. Updating and recalculating the status of positions is performed automatically and/or by
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilitaires
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Orders closure notification
Bulat Rafikov
Utilitaires
Notify MT5 Indicator - Full Description Overview The Notify MT5 Indicator is a powerful notification tool designed to alert traders about important changes in their trading account activity. It monitors various order events across all symbols and provides real-time notifications through multiple channels including on-screen pop-ups, and customizable sound alerts. Key Features Comprehensive Order Monitoring Order Closure Tracking : Notifies when market orders are close d Customizable Sound Alerts
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Utilitaires
Transformez l'incertitude en un plan de trading clair. Trade Planner MT5 est un outil avancé de gestion de capital pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour planifier, contrôler et analyser plusieurs scénarios de compte potentiels. Il aide les traders à évaluer comment l'équité, la marge libre et le niveau de marge peuvent évoluer à tout moment et à tout prix — avant d'ouvrir ou de modifier de véritables transactions. De plus, le programme permet d'anticiper les pires scénarios. Sans une planification appr
Flow All in One Hotkey Tool for Manual Traders
Kaede Koyama
Utilitaires
Flow – Hotkey Tool for Discretionary Traders Take full control of MT5 with your keyboard and mouse. Flow is a powerful hotkey-based assistant designed specifically for discretionary traders who want to place orders, draw tools, and operate charts with speed and precision. No more right-click menus or wasting time. Just trade. Key Features Order Execution Place pending Buy/Sell orders (limit or stop) instantly with just a mouse click. Stop Loss and Take Profit lines are automatically attac
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (574)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (143)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Scanner – Analyse multi-actifs des stop-loss basée sur la structure réelle du marché Vue d’ensemble Smart Stop Scanner offre une surveillance professionnelle des niveaux de stop-loss sur de nombreux marchés. Le système identifie automatiquement les zones de stop les plus pertinentes à partir de la structure réelle du marché, des ruptures importantes et de la logique du price action, puis affiche toutes les informations dans un panneau clair, cohérent et optimisé pour les écrans haut
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Manager – Exécution automatique du stop-loss avec une précision professionnelle Présentation Smart Stop Manager est la couche d’exécution de la gamme Smart Stop, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent une gestion du stop-loss structurée, fiable et entièrement automatisée sur plusieurs positions ouvertes. Il surveille en continu toutes les opérations actives, calcule le niveau de stop optimal à l’aide de la logique de structure de marché Smart Stop, puis met à jour les stops automat
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une ordre et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de ordres po
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (11)
Utilitaires
DashPlus est un outil de gestion de trading avancé conçu pour améliorer l'efficacité et la performance de vos transactions sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il offre un ensemble complet de fonctionnalités, incluant le calcul des risques, la gestion des ordres, des systèmes de grilles avancés, des outils basés sur les graphiques et des analyses de performance. Fonctionnalités principales 1. Grille de récupération Implémente un système de grille flexible et de moyenne pour gérer les transactions dan
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts : Surveillez plusieurs marchés sans jamais manquer une configuration clé Présentation Custom Alerts est une solution dynamique pour les traders qui souhaitent surveiller plusieurs instruments de manière centralisée. En intégrant les données de nos outils phares — comme FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels et IX Power — Custom Alerts vous alerte automatiquement des mouvements importants du marché sans avoir à surveiller plusieurs graphiques ou risquer de manquer des opportun
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilitaires
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms like Apex , etc. What it does Live mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Symbol routing:  Map your chart (e.g., US100/USTEC) to the right futures contract (MNQ/NQ/MES/ES/…); roll-aware (quarterly/monthly). Position cap: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirro
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilitaires
ATTENTION : Pour une version d’essai gratuite, visitez mon site web. Manuel d’utilisation RiskGuard Management — Votre allié ultime pour un trading sans compromis. Lot Calculator — Calcul automatique de la taille de la position. Quantum — Risque automatique pour maximiser les profits et réduire les drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Inclus et téléchargeable gratuitement sur mon site. Automatic Screenshot — Deux captures d’écran : une à l’ouverture et une à la fermeture du trade. Partial Profit — S
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistant de Trading Multifonction Plus de 66 outils professionnels intégrés pour gérer, analyser et automatiser vos opérations de trading. Cet assistant regroupe la gestion du risque, le contrôle des positions, les ordres intelligents et l’analyse du marché dans un seul tableau de bord clair et efficace. Convient pour Forex, actions, indices, crypto et autres instruments financiers. Pourquoi les traders choisissent cet outil Ouverture et gestion rapides des positi
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Telegram
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Le MT5 to Discord Signal Provider est un outil convivial et entièrement personnalisable conçu pour envoyer directement des signaux de trading à Discord. Cet outil transforme votre compte de trading en un fournisseur de signaux efficace. Personnalisez les formats de messages pour qu'ils correspondent à votre style ! Pour plus de facilité, choisissez parmi des modèles pré-conçus et décidez quels éléments du message inclure ou exclure. [ Démo ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Telegram ]  New:
TPSpro Trade PRO MT5
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Un outil capable de calculer instantanément la taille d'une position ou le risque en fonction d'un niveau de stop-loss donné est essentiel aussi bien pour les traders professionnels que pour les novices. L'utilitaire de trading TRADE PRO fournit des calculs rapides et précis, vous aidant à prendre des décisions dans des conditions de marché volatiles et où le temps est compté. Version MT4       /           Matériaux d'installation supplémentaires Fonctions principales : Original. Simple. Efficac
Plus de l'auteur
MT5 Breakout Scal BUY Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Utilitaires
MT5【 Breakout Scal BUY BOT 】Script ( for JPY Cross pairs ) Breakout Buy Bot { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ Enter the Horizontal line price and you can set up a lot of orders in less than 10 seconds. for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円） ・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円） Entry @ ・Neck Line Breakout ( W Top, Head & Shoulder ... ) ・Range Breakout ( Tokyo Range ... ) ・Cluster Breakout
MT5 Breakout Scal SELL Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Utilitaires
MT5【 Breakout Scal SELL BOT 】Script ( for JPY Cross pairs ) Breakout SELL BOT { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ Enter the Horizontal line price and you can set up a lot of orders in less than 10 seconds. for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円） ・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円） Entry @ ・Neck Line Breakout ( W Top, Head & Shoulder ... ) ・Range Breakout ( Tokyo Range ... ) ・Cluster Breako
MT5 Counter BUY Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Utilitaires
MT5【 Counter BUY Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs ) Counter BUY Bot   { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec. @ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support @ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept For : ・Order Block (OB) Counter ・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter ・Round Number (RN) Counter ・Fake Breakout (PINBAR) ・etc ... for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis