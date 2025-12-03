AxiomSuite Risk Manager

A full-account real-time risk controller for disciplined and prop-firm-compliant trading.

AxiomSuite is a professional Risk Management System for MetaTrader 5, designed to actively protect trading accounts with institutional-grade rules.

It supervises all trading operations — manual entries, EA trades, pendings, multi-EA VPS environments — acting as a full-account risk firewall.

AxiomSuite does not open or close trades.

It enforces your risk plan with absolute consistency while leaving 100% freedom to your trading strategy.

Ideal for prop trading, funded account evaluations, VPS risk control, and traders who require strict and transparent money management.

AxiomSuite provides a clean, real-time dashboard showing:

Balance & Equity

Peak Equity of the day

Live Drawdown (value & %)

Daily Realized DD

Daily Realized PnL

Trades used / trades remaining

Trading status indicator

Get instant visibility of your risk environment at any moment.

AxiomSuite calculates theoretical risk using:

Stop Loss distance

Lot size

Tick value

Reference equity

Enforced rules include:

Max Risk % per trade (ex: 1%)

Risk Tolerance % (prevents false blocks due to rounding or spread noise)

Trade compliance validation for manual and EA orders

Instant blocking of trades exceeding the allowed risk

No floating PnL, no spread, no slippage:

👉 pure, stable, predictable risk calculation.

AxiomSuite only uses realized data:

Realized PnL

Commission

Swap

Floating losses do not trigger daily DD events, avoiding false lockouts.

Max Daily Loss % rule:

DD tracked in real time

Alerts when limit is reached

No forced closing of open trades

Automatic risk reduction applied to remaining trades

Compliant with major prop-firm evaluation models.

Max Trades Per Day

Blocks the (X+1)ᵉ trade once daily quota is consumed.

DD & Trade Quota are Independent

Reaching the DD limit does not prevent trading — remaining trades follow reduced risk.

Reduction Factor

If DD limit is hit:

New Max Risk = ( Max Trade Risk % ) × ( Reduction Factor )

Example:

1% → DD exceeded → reduction 0.50 → new max risk = 0.50%

Automatic Daily Reset at Midnight

DD resets

Trade counter resets

Reduction factor resets

AxiomSuite actively supervises all pending orders:

Blocks pendings that violate risk rules

Removes pendings at session end

Prevents pendings from triggering outside allowed hours

Logs every event for full transparency

Define up to two daily trading sessions:

AxiomSuite can:

Allow / restrict trading inside each session

Clean pendings automatically at session end

Continue monitoring risk outside sessions

This provides robust time-based risk control.

Instant alerts for:

Max Daily Loss reached

Trade blocked (with exact reason)

Max trades per day reached

Pendings removed at session end

Features include:

Anti-spam cooldown

Journal mirror logging

Reliable operation on VPS environments

Risk Engine v25 is validated with an automated test harness covering:

Max risk per trade

Daily DD

Reduction factor

Quota

Sessions

Pending orders

Floating-Pnl non-regression scenarios

Guaranteeing stability and consistent behavior in live conditions.

Works with:

Manual traders

Any EA (scalping, swing, grid, martingale, trend, etc.)

Multi-EA VPS setups

Prop-firm evaluation accounts

All symbols and market conditions

Prop-firm evaluation protection

VPS multi-EA risk firewall

Risk enforcement for volatile strategies

Trading discipline training

Strict per-trade & per-day money management

No interference with strategy logic

True and consistent risk enforcement

Realized DD only (no floating traps)

Detailed, transparent logs

Smart mobile notifications

Midnight auto-reset

Lightweight, fast, and reliable

A powerful risk engine built for serious traders.