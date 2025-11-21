RSI Divergence PRO
- Indicateurs
- Vasin Chatkittisuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is one of the most reliable reversal detection tools used by both beginners and professional traders.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Key Features
-
100% Non-Repainting
-
Automatic detection of Bullish / Bearish Divergence
-
Works on all symbols & timeframes
-
Clear arrow signals on chart
-
Optional alerts (popup, sound)
-
Adjustable sensitivity
-
Clean and lightweight (does not lag)
-
Perfect for manual trading or for EA filtering
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
📘 How to Use
-
Add the indicator to any chart
-
Look for Bullish or Bearish arrows
-
Combine with trendlines, S/R zones, or moving averages
-
Use arrows as confirmation, not standalone entries