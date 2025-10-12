Multi TF Mini Chart

Mini Chart (Canvas) is a lightweight, interactive sub-chart that overlays directly onto your main MetaTrader 5 chart. Designed for traders who want a compact, customizable view of another symbol or timeframe, this tool delivers real-time price action in a clean, resizable canvas — perfect for multi-symbol monitoring, scalping setups, or visual strategy overlays.

Key Features:

• Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support: Display any symbol and timeframe independently from the main chart.

• Resizable & Draggable: Move and resize the mini chart freely using intuitive mouse controls.

• Custom Styles: Choose between candlesticks, OHLC bars, or line charts for visual clarity.

• Grid & Price Labels: Optional horizontal grid lines and dynamic price labels for quick reference.

• Fixed or Auto-Scaling Price Range: Lock in a price range or let the chart auto-scale based on recent data.

• Zoom Control: Adjust the zoom level to fit more or fewer candles within the mini chart.

• Canvas-Based Rendering: Uses the high-performance engine for smooth visuals and minimal resource usage.

Ideal For:

• Traders who want a secondary chart view without switching tabs

• Strategy developers testing multi-symbol overlays

• Scalpers and intraday traders needing compact visual references

• Dashboard-style layouts with embedded mini charts

Inputs Overview:

• Symbol to display (leave blank to use current)

• Timeframe of the mini chart

• Chart style ("Candles", "Bars", or "Line")

• Optional price range lock

• Toggle grid and labels

• Initial position and size

• Controls candle spacing



