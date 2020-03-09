TrendPullback LimitDistance
- Experts
- Lei Tan Lei
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TrendPullback LimitDistance EA PRO is a professional trend–pullback trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines trend recognition, momentum filtering, ATR volatility check, smart safety controls, and an advanced entry-distance limitation module. Highly stable and ready for live trading.
✨ Key Features
- Triple EMA Trend Detection: EMA31 / EMA144 / EMA165
- Precision Pullback Zone: Avoids entries when price is too far from the trend
- RSI Momentum Filter: Only trades when RSI >55 (Long) or <45 (Short)
- ATR Volatility Filter: Executes only in real market movement
- Smart Risk Control: Hard stop loss + slippage protection + signal cooldown
- Visual Interface: Trend state, filter status, arrows all displayed on chart
- Alerts: On-chart arrows, popup, sound, email notification supported
📊 Strategy Overview
- Trend direction confirmed by triple EMA structure
- Pullback must reach the defined safe zone
- RSI and ATR must validate the trade
- Entry must be inside the limit-distance threshold
- Stop loss and risk control are applied automatically
🧠 Risk Management
- Fixed Stop Loss for every position
- Signal Cooldown to prevent overtrading
- Maximum Slippage Protection
- Extendable multi-timeframe confirmation (customizable)
⚙️ Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|InpLots
|Fixed lot size (can be replaced by dynamic lots)
|LimitDistance
|Max allowed distance from MA for valid entries
|RSI_Filter
|Enable RSI momentum filtering
|ATR_Filter
|Volatility check filter
|SlippageMax
|Maximum allowed slippage
|SignalCooldown
|Time restriction before next signal
|EmailAlert
|Enable email notifications