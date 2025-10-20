Renko Brick Pro MT4

Renko Brick Pro - Advanced Renko Indicator for MT4

Professional Renko bricks with intelligent ATR sizing and ready-to-use EA integration buffers.

Renko charts eliminate market noise by creating bricks only when price moves a specific amount. Unlike traditional price charts, each brick represents the same price movement, giving you cleaner trend identification and better entry points.

This indicator brings true Renko analysis to MT4 with intelligent ATR-based brick calculations that automatically adapt to market volatility. No more guessing brick sizes or dealing with fixed parameters that don't match current market conditions.

Complete EA Integration Made Simple

Two Powerful Exposed Buffers

  • Trend Buffer: Delivers crystal-clear buy/sell signals (1 = uptrend, -1 = downtrend)
  • Renko Close Buffer: Provides exact Renko close values for precise calculations

The trend buffer is your direct gateway to profitable automated trading. Instead of complex price action analysis, your EA gets simple 1 or -1 values that instantly tell you market direction. When the buffer shows 1, market is trending up - perfect for buy signals. When it shows -1, market is trending down - ideal for sell entries. This eliminates guesswork and gives your EA rock-solid trend detection.

Direct integration means you can build complete automated trading systems in minutes, not hours. The buffers handle all the Renko calculations while your EA focuses on trade management.

Visual Renko Display

  • Professional Chart Overlay: Clean, distraction-free Renko bricks display directly on your existing MT4 charts - no need to switch between chart types or open separate windows
  • Complete Visual Customization: Choose your own colors for uptrend/downtrend bricks, adjust border styles, and modify brick dimensions to match your trading setup perfectly
  • Adjustable brick count (10-280 bricks) to match your trading style
  • Real-time brick formation with unconfirmed brick highlighting

Technical Features

  • Intelligent ATR-based brick sizing
  • No repainting - confirmed signals stay confirmed
  • Optimized for real-time trading performance
  • Works on all timeframes and symbols

Perfect For

  • Traders building automated Renko systems
  • Manual traders who want cleaner price action
  • Developers creating custom Renko EAs
  • Anyone seeking reliable trend identification

Buffer Access Example

// Get current trend: 1 = buy signal, -1 = sell signal
double trend = iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "Renko Brick Pro", 0, 0);

// Get Renko close for calculations
double renko_close = iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "Renko Brick Pro", 1, 0);

Need a complete EA built around these signals? Contact us for custom EA development.

Contact us for converting Pine Script indicators to MQL5 - we specialize in accurate TradingView to MetaTrader conversions.



Plus de l'auteur
Market Session and Volume Profile
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Indicateurs
Market Session and Volume Profile Indicator A Professional Trading Tool for Advanced Market Analysis This sophisticated indicator combines Market Session Analysis with Volume Profile Technology to provide traders with critical market structure insights. Volume Profile is one of the most powerful analytical tools used by institutional traders and market makers to identify key price levels where significant trading activity occurs. Key Features: Volume Profile Analysis: POC (Point of Control) - I
MachineTrader EA
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Experts
MachineTrader EA AI-Powered   Smart Trading. Built to   Recognize ,   React , and   Win . MachineTrader EA is a powerful yet simple-to-use automated trading system designed using advanced AI-driven pattern recognition. It focuses on capturing high-probability setups with minimal noise. Optimized for the   30-minute (M30)   chart Primarily trades   GBPUSD   (can also trade EURUSD; AUDUSD support coming soon) Current prices are for the first 30 purchasers of any plan before the price is set the 
Renko Brick Pro
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Indicateurs
Renko Brick Pro - Advanced Renko Indicator for MT5 Professional Renko bricks with intelligent ATR sizing and ready-to-use EA integration buffers. Renko charts eliminate market noise by creating bricks only when price moves a specific amount. Unlike traditional price charts, each brick represents the same price movement, giving you cleaner trend identification and better entry points. This indicator brings true Renko analysis to MT5 with intelligent ATR-based brick calculations that automatically
Telgo Trader EA
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Experts
TELGO TRADER (OBT) Expert Advisor Overview The TELGO TRADER (OBT) is an advanced automated trading system that implements sophisticated Order Block detection based on Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts. This EA combines institutional trading theory with smart market structure analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the H1 timeframe. Key Features  Advanced Order Block Detection Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Analyzes higher timeframes for stronger Order Block signals ATR-Based
License Manager EA
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Bibliothèque
License Panel Integration Guide This EA uses a license panel system to verify usage before running trading logic. File Placement Place LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh in the same folder as your EA .mq5 file. If using a subfolder, update the #include path in the EA file. Integration Steps Include the License File #include "LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh" Initialization (OnInit) Call the license check when the EA starts: VerifyLicense(); Deinitialization (OnDeinit) Clean up license resources when EA is removed: HandleLi
Volatility Matrix EA VIX75
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Experts
Volatility Pattern EA – VIX75 for Deriv Synthetics Trade Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) on Deriv MT5 with confidence using this advanced forex robot . Recommended timeframe: 30 minutes (M30) for optimal synthetic indices trading . This Expert Advisor is built on pattern recognition combined with machine learning models specifically designed for Deriv synthetics . It has been tested extensively on VIX75 volatility trading over the past 3 years and has shown consistent performance in automated tradi
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis