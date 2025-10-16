Avex Pro Signal
- Indicateurs
- Md Anawar Hossain
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Avex Pro Signal is an advanced multi-timeframe trading indicator engineered for MetaTrader 4, combining EMA Energy analysis with Trend technology to deliver precise entry signals, dynamic stop-loss levels, and optimal take-profit targets. This indicator is designed for both scalping and swing trading across all currency pairs and timeframes.
Core Features
|Feature
|Details
|EMA Energy System
|15 synchronized EMAs displaying bullish/bearish momentum with real-time visual confirmation
|SuperTrend Algorithm
|Keltner Channel-based trend detection with adaptive sensitivity (0.5-10.0 range)
|Signal Generation
|Buy/Sell arrows with automatic entry point calculation based on price crossover
|Stop Loss (Fractal-Based)
|Optional fractal level detection for precise risk management or ATR-based fallback
|Take Profit Targets
|Three tiered TP levels at 1R, 3R, and 4.5R multiples of risk distance
|Interactive Dashboard
|Real-time monitoring panel displaying trend status, signal age, EMA energy, and fractal levels
|Multi-Alert System
|Email notifications, audible alerts, and push notifications for signal generation
|Customizable Visuals
|Three professional chart color schemes (Classic Dark, Classic 2 Dark, Classic 3 White)
|Chart Objects
|Trend lines with Entry/SL/TP labels for immediate trade setup visualization
Technical Specifications
|Component
|Specification
|Primary Indicator
|Trend (Channel-based)
|Secondary Indicator
|15-Period EMA Ribbon
|Volatility Measure
|ATR (14-period default) for dynamic SL/TP calculation
|Signal Buffers
|32 (30 EMA pairs + 2 Arrow buffers)
|Compatible Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5
|Timeframe Support
|All timeframes (M1 to MN)
|Currency Support
|All forex pairs, commodities, indices, crypto
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Range
|Function
|emaEnergy
|TRUE
|On/Off
|Enable/Disable EMA ribbon display
|Sensitivity
|10.0
|0.5-10.0
|SuperTrend responsiveness level
|KeltnerLength
|10
|1-50
|Keltner Channel calculation period
|atrPeriod
|10
|1-50
|ATR period for volatility calculation
|Factor
|3.5
|0.1-10.0
|SuperTrend band multiplier
|UseFractal
|TRUE
|On/Off
|Use fractal levels for SL detection
|showLabels
|TRUE
|On/Off
|Display entry/SL/TP price labels
|offsetBars
|5
|1-20
|Visual offset for chart objects
|lenLine
|5
|1-20
|Length of trend lines in bars
|lineWidth
|1
|1-5
|Thickness of drawn lines
|ChartColor
|color1
|0-2
|Select chart color scheme
|ShowDashboard
|TRUE
|On/Off
|Display real-time monitoring panel
|Dashboard_X/Y
|10, 20
|Pixels
|Dashboard position on chart
|Send_Email
|TRUE
|On/Off
|Enable email alerts
|Audible_Alerts
|TRUE
|On/Off
|Enable sound notifications
|Push_Notifications
|TRUE
|On/Off
|Enable MetaQuotes notifications
Dashboard Information Panel
The interactive dashboard displays:
|Panel Element
|Description
|Symbol/Timeframe
|Current trading pair and chart period
|Trend Status
|Bullish (Up) / Bearish (Down) / Neutral
|EMA Energy
|Count of bullish EMAs (0-15 scale)
|Current Signal
|Active BUY/SELL/None status
|Signal Age
|Number of bars since last signal
|Fractal Levels
|Latest high/low fractal prices
|Visual EMA Bars
|13-bar color indicator showing momentum
Alert System
The indicator triggers alerts when:
- ✓ New BUY signal generated
- ✓ New SELL signal generated
Alert delivery methods:
- 📧 Email notification to registered account
- 🔊 Audio alert within MetaTrader
- 📱 Push notification to mobile devices
- 📝 Log file entry (Signal.txt)
Color Scheme
|Element
|Color
|Usage
|Bullish Signal
|Lime Green
|Buy arrows, bullish EMA energy
|Bearish Signal
|Orchid/Red
|Sell arrows, bearish EMA energy
|Entry Line
|Orange
|Price entry level
|Stop Loss Line
|Red
|Risk management level
|Take Profit Lines
|Green
|Profit target levels
|Neutral
|Gray
|No active signal
Trading Recommendations
Best Used For:
- Scalping (M5-M15 timeframes)
- Day Trading (H1-H4 timeframes)
- Swing Trading (D1 timeframe)
- All forex pairs, indices, commodities
Suggested Settings by Timeframe:
|Timeframe
|Sensitivity
|KeltnerLength
|Best For
|M5-M15
|5.0-7.0
|8-10
|Scalping
|H1-H4
|7.0-9.0
|10-12
|Day Trading
|D1-W1
|8.0-10.0
|12-15
|Swing Trading
⚠️ Important Notes
- No Repainting: Signals are finalized at bar close and do not change
- Resource Efficient: Optimized code for smooth performance on multiple charts
- Alert History: Signals logged to Signal.txt file in MT4 data folder
- Dashboard Movable: Drag dashboard background to reposition (position saved per chart)
- Multi-Chart Support: Run on unlimited charts simultaneously