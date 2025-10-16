Avex Pro Signal

Avex Pro Signal is an advanced multi-timeframe trading indicator engineered for MetaTrader 4, combining EMA Energy analysis with Trend technology to deliver precise entry signals, dynamic stop-loss levels, and optimal take-profit targets. This indicator is designed for both scalping and swing trading across all currency pairs and timeframes.

Core Features

Feature Details
EMA Energy System 15 synchronized EMAs displaying bullish/bearish momentum with real-time visual confirmation
SuperTrend Algorithm Keltner Channel-based trend detection with adaptive sensitivity (0.5-10.0 range)
Signal Generation Buy/Sell arrows with automatic entry point calculation based on price crossover
Stop Loss (Fractal-Based) Optional fractal level detection for precise risk management or ATR-based fallback
Take Profit Targets Three tiered TP levels at 1R, 3R, and 4.5R multiples of risk distance
Interactive Dashboard Real-time monitoring panel displaying trend status, signal age, EMA energy, and fractal levels
Multi-Alert System Email notifications, audible alerts, and push notifications for signal generation
Customizable Visuals Three professional chart color schemes (Classic Dark, Classic 2 Dark, Classic 3 White)
Chart Objects Trend lines with Entry/SL/TP labels for immediate trade setup visualization

Technical Specifications

Component Specification
Primary Indicator Trend (Channel-based)
Secondary Indicator 15-Period EMA Ribbon 
Volatility Measure ATR (14-period default) for dynamic SL/TP calculation
Signal Buffers 32 (30 EMA pairs + 2 Arrow buffers)
Compatible Platforms MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5
Timeframe Support All timeframes (M1 to MN)
Currency Support All forex pairs, commodities, indices, crypto

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Range Function
emaEnergy TRUE On/Off Enable/Disable EMA ribbon display
Sensitivity 10.0 0.5-10.0 SuperTrend responsiveness level
KeltnerLength 10 1-50 Keltner Channel calculation period
atrPeriod 10 1-50 ATR period for volatility calculation
Factor 3.5 0.1-10.0 SuperTrend band multiplier
UseFractal TRUE On/Off Use fractal levels for SL detection
showLabels TRUE On/Off Display entry/SL/TP price labels
offsetBars 5 1-20 Visual offset for chart objects
lenLine 5 1-20 Length of trend lines in bars
lineWidth 1 1-5 Thickness of drawn lines
ChartColor color1 0-2 Select chart color scheme
ShowDashboard TRUE On/Off Display real-time monitoring panel
Dashboard_X/Y 10, 20 Pixels Dashboard position on chart
Send_Email TRUE On/Off Enable email alerts
Audible_Alerts TRUE On/Off Enable sound notifications
Push_Notifications TRUE On/Off Enable MetaQuotes notifications

Dashboard Information Panel

The interactive dashboard displays:

Panel Element Description
Symbol/Timeframe Current trading pair and chart period
Trend Status Bullish (Up) / Bearish (Down) / Neutral
EMA Energy Count of bullish EMAs (0-15 scale)
Current Signal Active BUY/SELL/None status
Signal Age Number of bars since last signal
Fractal Levels Latest high/low fractal prices
Visual EMA Bars 13-bar color indicator showing momentum

Alert System

The indicator triggers alerts when:

  • ✓ New BUY signal generated
  • ✓ New SELL signal generated

Alert delivery methods:

  • 📧 Email notification to registered account
  • 🔊 Audio alert within MetaTrader
  • 📱 Push notification to mobile devices
  • 📝 Log file entry (Signal.txt)

Color Scheme

Element Color Usage
Bullish Signal Lime Green Buy arrows, bullish EMA energy
Bearish Signal Orchid/Red Sell arrows, bearish EMA energy
Entry Line Orange Price entry level
Stop Loss Line Red Risk management level
Take Profit Lines Green Profit target levels
Neutral Gray No active signal

Trading Recommendations

Best Used For:

  • Scalping (M5-M15 timeframes)
  • Day Trading (H1-H4 timeframes)
  • Swing Trading (D1 timeframe)
  • All forex pairs, indices, commodities

Suggested Settings by Timeframe:

Timeframe Sensitivity KeltnerLength Best For
M5-M15 5.0-7.0 8-10 Scalping
H1-H4 7.0-9.0 10-12 Day Trading
D1-W1 8.0-10.0 12-15 Swing Trading

⚠️ Important Notes

  • No Repainting: Signals are finalized at bar close and do not change
  • Resource Efficient: Optimized code for smooth performance on multiple charts
  • Alert History: Signals logged to Signal.txt file in MT4 data folder
  • Dashboard Movable: Drag dashboard background to reposition (position saved per chart)
  • Multi-Chart Support: Run on unlimited charts simultaneously









