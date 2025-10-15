THV 2 Atr Mt5
- Indicateurs
- Trong Khanh Phan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Hi Traders,
ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility.
This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized.
You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red.
Happy Trading !